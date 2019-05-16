.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police were involved in a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday evening, according to a statement on the agency’s official Twitter account.

According to the post, no officers were injured and they are establishing a perimeter in the area of Sunset Gardens and Corregidor SW, a block east of Old Coors, after multiple suspects fled on foot.

It is unclear if any suspects were injured, or if they fired at police, and a State Police spokesman could not be immediately reached.

The Twitter post noted that officers were working the Metro Surge Operation when the shooting occurred. No other details were given.

The shooting comes less than a week after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham assigned 50 New Mexico State Police officers from across the state to work out of Albuquerque to help fight crime in the city.