The bulls, hopeful riders are back in town tonight at Pit

The bulls stayed out of the way of the Lobos, but now they’re rushing back in town.

For the 24th consecutive year, the Professional Bull Riders are back in the metro area in the form of the Ty Murray Invitational, which begins tonight and extends through Sunday at Dreamstyle Arena – the Pit.

Last year’s champion at the event, Cody Nance, is back, as is a top lineup of the PBR’s best – the tour’s reigning world champion Kaique Pacheco, former champions J.B. Mauney, Silvano Alves and Jess Lockwood and others. Younger riders such as Keyshawn Whitehorse, Cody Jesus, Cannon Cravens and Mason Taylor will also compete alongside special invitee, Native American rider Latrell Long.

Adding to the show again this year at the Pit, bullfighter-like gladiators from American Freestyle Bullfighters will test their agility against some of the strongest animal athletes in the business during each day’s bull riding round.

Four bullfighters will compete, two on Friday evening and two on Saturday evening, with the winner of each round selected from receiving the most cheers from the crowd. On Sunday during the event’s championship round, the two bullfighters who drew the most fan support will battle it out for the cash prize and bragging rights.

The high-energy, action-packed show has been a staple of March entertainment in the metro area and has drawn five-figure crowds.

In recent years, the event has created a Pit scheduling conflict that forced the University of New Mexico women to move elsewhere (Johnson Center, most recently in 2018) to play postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball games. And it would have pushed out the Lobo men, had they received an NIT invite.