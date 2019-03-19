Class 4A baseball: St. Pius’ Walker no-hits Belen in quarters

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO – St. Pius starting pitcher Hayden Walker turned in a performance for the ages Thursday in the Class 4A quarterfinals, sending the top-seeded Sartans into Friday’s semifinals.

And on tap will be local rival Albuquerque Academy, which got a strong pitching performance from Aidan Donahue.

ST. PIUS 6, BELEN 0: Walker quickly showed why he’s one of the top lefties in the state, throwing a no-hitter at the ninth-seeded Eagles (15-15), striking out eight and walking three.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Walker said. “Definitely one of the top games I’ve ever pitched in my life. It was an amazing game for me and a really good confidence booster for the team just to keep going.”

Walker had one game this season with a near-no-hitter, but he slipped and fell while fielding a bunt and the base runner was safe.

In this one, Estevan Baca delivered the lone hard-hit ball, a smash down the third-base line leading off the seventh inning. But third baseman Austin Jaramillo made a diving stab to snare it and made a pinpoint throw to get Baca.

“I’m really happy he was there,” Walker said. “He’s such a good fielder for us. He does everything he can to help us win.”

Other than that, however, Walker breezed through the outing with a mixture of fastballs and off-speed pitches.

“I think my fastball I was spotting up really well,” he said. “After that first inning I got into a rhythm, a zone. My change-up was working really well. And my get-ahead slider was just getting everything going for me to set up my other pitches too.”

Grant Smith started things off well for St. Pius (22-5), smashing the first pitch from Belen starter Jadrian Martinez off the base of the center-field wall for the first of his two triples. Josh Lackner drove him in on the next pitch, one of his three RBIs.

Sartans coach Matt McCoy said he thought something special was on tap for the game.

“Every time he steps on the field, he has the opportunity to do that,” he said of Walker. “He was just locked in (Thursday). I just gave him the ball and looked in his eyes and saw nothing but fire in there. I knew it was going to be a great day for him”

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 5, AZTEC 2: Donahue went six innings for the No. 5 Chargers (21-7), allowing six hits, but he kept the fourth-seeded Tigers (22-7) off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.

By that time, Academy had built a 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a two-run blast to right field from Jordan Fine, his first career homer.

“He just left a little bit of a hanging curveball,” Fine said. “And I did make a mistake throwing my helmet, I gotta admit. But I had some emotions going on there.”

Since he had never gone yard before, Fine wasn’t quite sure how to react.

“I didn’t think it was gone until I was rounding first,” he said. “It felt good, but I just didn’t see it. I figured I’d run hard until I figured it out.”

The big key, however, was Donahue’s work on the mound, Fine said.

“He did an amazing job,” he said. “Aiden had been pretty much lights out for us all year and it’s just amazing. He did his job as usual.”

Although just a sophomore, Fine is quite aware of the coming opponent.

“Rivalry game,” he said. “That’s just a big school rivalry. We want this a lot, especially since they’re the No. 1 seed.”

ARTESIA 2, SANTA TERESA 1 (9 inn.): Cooper Flores’ single through a drawn-in infield brought J.R. Bustamante home with the winning run for the third-seeded Bulldogs (20-9) in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bustamante started the inning with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring.

The No. 6 Desert Warriors (21-6) led for most of the game, scoring on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the second inning before Artesia tied it on an errant pickoff attempt in the sixth inning.