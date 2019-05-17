HSD chief addresses concerns in lawsuit

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES – State Human Services Secretary David Scrase told a federal judge presiding over a class-action lawsuit against his department that he is committed to ensuring that those who qualify for food or medical benefits get the help they need.

“As the secretary, I see myself fully responsible,” Scrase said during a status hearing Thursday on the Human Services Department’s compliance with court orders to remove barriers to assistance for eligible families.

“Secretary, you’re the latest in a long line of Cabinet secretaries that have had to address this matter,” federal District Judge Kenneth Gonzalez told Scrase. The class-action lawsuit dates back to 1988, but there is optimism that new leadership at the Human Services Department will help remove barriers for qualified New Mexicans who need food or medical assistance.

“I am heartened to hear the willingness of both parties to talk to each other,” Gonzalez said.

A federal judge last year approved a settlement that could end the lawsuit if the state proves that it’s meeting a series of standards.

“We are very hopeful we can work together,” plaintiff’s attorney Sovereign Hager, with New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, told the judge.

Attorneys for plaintiffs presented findings from a recent review of food and medical assistance cases during a six-month period last year that found one-third of cases had errors by HSD that led to lost or delayed benefits.

A court-appointed special master also found that some family benefits were denied or terminated for failure to turn in documents, even though they were already in the case files, according to court records. Hager said employee training and a policy manual are essential to reducing errors, since the current operation guide does not include “basic eligibility guidelines.”

Scrase stressed the “importance of optimizing technology” as a solution and told the judge the department is upgrading its computer system. The goal is to reduce errors and better guide employees through the application process.

A medical doctor, Scrase said that when he was asked to serve by the governor, it was with the understanding that “my job would be to ensure every qualified New Mexican gets timely and accurate benefits.”

He has been meeting with the court-appointed master every two weeks and assigned members of his management team to work on the issues highlighted by the lawsuit.

During the hearing, he turned to lawyers for the plaintiffs and said, “I’m really sorry if you feel you have not been listened to. I will listen. That doesn’t mean we won’t disagree.”

He ended his update to the court talking about his understanding of the importance of benefits for people in need because his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had to seek disability assistance.

“I’m here to help people like my son,” he said, his voice cracking.

Though “encouraged” by progress and the move to create a corrective plan, Gonzalez remains concerned some New Mexicans are still not getting the help they need.

“What are we doing in the meantime on the way to compliance?” the judge asked.

He pointed out several examples he saw during visits to HSD field offices. One involved a single mother with two children under 6 who lost food and medical assistance for a month until she refiled paperwork. And a homeless single mother of a teen was approved for food assistance but did not get an EBT card to buy groceries for 17 days.

“There are people who can’t wait one month, can’t wait over the weekend to get the food they need,” Gonzalez said.