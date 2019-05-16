Topes Today (May 17)

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Vs. El Paso

6:35 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM

Promotion: BirdZerk!, postgame fireworks

Probables: Chihuahuas LHP Logan Allen (3-1, 4.99) vs. Isotopes RHP Jeff Hoffman (3-2, 6.60)

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Thursday: The Isotopes exploded for seven runs in the first inning and chased El Paso starter Dillon Overton, who faced 10 batters and recorded one out.

Albuquerque connected on three home runs on Thursday night.

Roberto Ramos belted his ninth home run, a three-run shot in the first inning while Elliot Soto smacked a two-run blast, his third of the season. Garrett Hampson added a solo home run in the eighth inning. Tim Melville pitched five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven.