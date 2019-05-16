Waterson has hopes to get UFC title fight

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The campaign is on.

In the aftermath of Jessica Andrade’s upset on Saturday of Rose Namajunas for the UFC strawweight title, speculation is rife that Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson will get the first shot at the new champion.

Waterson, riding a three-fight win streak, believes she’s earned it.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

“Hopefully, it’s me and you next,” she wrote, addressing the new champion after the Andrade-Namajunas fight, which Waterson attended in Rio de Janeiro.

But will it be?

That Waterson was on hand in Brazil was seen by some as an indication the UFC was setting up the Albuquerquean for a title fight, whether against Namajunas or Andrade. But the UFC has always liked to have Waterson, an immensely popular interview subject, at events in which she’s not fighting.

If one goes by the UFC’s strawweight rankings, Waterson is by no means next in line. She’s the No. 7 challenger.

Three fighters ranked ahead of her, No. 2 Tatiana Suarez, No. 3 Nina Ansaroff and No. 5 Claudia Gadelha (coached by Albuquerque’s Chris Luttrell and Ray Yee), have non-title fights upcoming, perhaps clearing a path for Waterson.

Ansaroff, actually co-No. 3 with former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, is scheduled to face Suarez on June 8 in Chicago.

There’s a lot of sentiment for an Andrade-Namajunas rematch, though Namajunas — the No. 1 challenger — has said she’s not sure she wants to continue in MMA. Jedrzejczyk does not have a fight booked. She lost twice to Namajunas but defeated Andrade by unanimous decision in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Then there’s No. 6, China’s Weili Zhang — 19-1 overall and 3-0 in the UFC.

Waterson, in contrast, has a record that at one time could have been seen as patchy. She was 2-2 in UFC competition after a loss by unanimous decision to Tecia Torres in December 2017. But victories over Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig and Karolina Kolankiewicz have righted the ship. She’s 17-6 overall.

Besides, marketability — not just a ranking — has always played into the UFC’s matchmaking strategy.

That’s partly why Holly Holm, Waterson’s Jackson-Wink teammate, got a title shot against Ronda Rousey in Holm’s third UFC fight — and why Holm, just 5-4 in UFC competition, is scheduled to challenge Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight title in Las Vegas, Nev., on July 6.

It’s not, though, all about marketing with Holm — or with Waterson, should she get the first shot at Andrade. Yes, the J-W teammates and friends are attractive, well-spoken and extremely marketable. They’re also tough, skilled fighters who never give less than their best.

If Waterson gets the title fight, some might complain that others are more deserving.

No one can say, at least with any justification, that she hasn’t earned it.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

GG CHAMPS — HOW MANY: When Albuquerque amateur boxer Abraham Perez defeated Samuel Cosio in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday for the 114-pound national Golden Gloves title, he became either the sixth or seventh New Mexican to do so.

Confirmed: Freddy Garcia, 1963; Ray Theragood, 1972; Ronnie Rentz, 1981; Johnny Tapia, 1983 and 1985; Siju Shabazz, 2007; Perez, 2019.

The outlier is Baldo Ramirez, listed online as having won a GG national title in 1996 and as being from New Mexico.

In all probability, the reference is to Eusbaldo Ramirez, a Denver fighter who turned pro in December 1996. Ramirez likely won GG nationals earlier that year while competing for a region that included New Mexico.

GO, GO, ANDREW: Jackson-Wink fighter Andrew Tenneson continues to draw praise for his successful application of a rare submission hold — the gogoplata — in his victory over Westin Wilson on Friday on an LFA card in West Valley City, Utah.

The gogoplata is defined as a choke that utilizes the shin bone. In an entry on mmamania.com, it is described this way:

“Slipping one foot in front of your opponent’s head and under his chin, locking your hands behind your opponent’s head and choking your opponent by your shin against the opponent’s trachea.”

In reviewing the video of Tenneson’s victory, for the layman, it’s difficult to see what actually happened. But AXS TV analyst Pat Miletich saw the gogoplata coming.

“Every part of the body,” Miletich said afterward, “is a weapon.”

Even the shin bone.

Tenneson, from Rio Rancho, is 8-1 as a pro.