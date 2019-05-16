Isotopes return from road trip with a bang

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Albuquerque Isotopes delivered an impressive first inning Thursday night and showed they are happy to back home for the first time since May 2.

They began a seven-run the bottom of the first inning with seven straight hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double, en route to a 10-2 win over El Paso in front of an announced crowd of 7,829.

Would you believe they did that without their hottest hitter? That’s because, before the game, news broke that the Rockies’ top prospect, infielder Brendan Rodgers, would make his MLB debut today against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Rockies or the Isotopes did not officially announce the expected move, but The Associated Press and MLB.com reported the news according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Rodgers, who was the Rockies’ top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, was not at the game Thursday night.

He has been red-hot for the Isotopes.

The 22-year-old is hitting .442 (19-for-43) in May with a .489 on-base percentage and .721 slugging percentage. He is fifth in the PCL with a .356 batting average, second in runs scored (34) and third in hits (48).

He went 4-for-5 on Monday, when he recorded his sixth multi-homer game of his career with two HRs.

According to MLB.com, the move has been under discussion for some time, but injuries forced the issue.

Isotopes manager Glenallen Hill reserved comment on Rodgers until the transaction became official.

Hill, instead, spoke about the game.

There was plenty to talk about from the first inning. It featured Yonathan Daza’s triple, Roberto Ramos’ three-run home run and Elliot Soto’s two-run blast.

Soto played at shortstop in place of Rodgers. Daza was the leadoff hitter and he came back around in the first inning with a base hit.

“It was just one of those days,” Hill said.

In Fresno, it was a different story for Albuquerque (21-20). The ‘Topes lost three straight to close out the series in Central Valley California. They were outscored 21-10 and shut out once in the three consecutive losses to the Grizzlies.

But their bats woke up in that first inning against the Chihuahuas (27-13), the PCL Pacific Southern leaders.

The Isotopes simply overwhelmed El Paso left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton and improved to 11-6 at home. Ramos went 3-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs. Garrett Hampson and Soto added two RBIs each.

The Isotopes entered averaging 6.8 runs per game at home. They got seven in that first inning.

That’s compared with 5.9 runs per game on the road.

“We survived that long road trip,” Hill said. “It was very challenging for a lot of different reasons.

It’s good to come back home and rejuvenate a little bit.”

Hill was also pleased with his starter, right-handed pitcher Tim Melville, who had a no-hitter going through 4⅔ innings. He pitched five innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out seven and walked four to improve to 2-0.

“I liked the fact that Melville was able to go five innings and really didn’t have fastball command, but recognized that his slider was in play today and used it appropriately,” Hill said. “Any time you get in a game that is one-sided, especially in this ballpark, things can get out of hand quickly. But he did a very good job of executing.”

The Isotopes continue their series with El Paso with Little League Night tonight when there will be fireworks after the game.