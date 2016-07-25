UNM football: Gonzales brings back Lenzmeier, Tuitele, will coach defense himself

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico football head coach Danny Gonzales has assembled most of his staff, which features coaches from his professional past, UNM’s past, his brother-in-law, and even himself.

As UNM announced its staff on Friday, Gonzales told the Journal that he will be his own defensive coordinator. He was running the defense this past year at Arizona State, which went 8-5 and beat eventual Pac-12 champion and Rose Bowl winner Oregon.

Saga Tuitele, who has been on the Lobos staff the past four seasons as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, has been retained from the former staff. He’s the lone assistant from last year’s staff remaining at UNM.

David Howes is leaving Rio Rancho High to become the Lobos’ linebackers coach, as the Journal reported on Thursday. Howes, who guided Rio Rancho to the Class 6A state title game last month, is Gonzales’ brother-in-law.

And Jason Lenzmeier, a popular former Lobo player and assistant coach who left Bob Davie’s staff abruptly in July 2016, is coming back to his old school and his former staff. Lenzmeier will coach the UNM offensive line. The rest of the offensive position assistants are to be determined for where they will be assigned, Gonzales said.

“I really like the mix that we have, with several young up-and-coming coaches, and several experienced coaches who understand the systems that we want to run,” Gonzales said in a statement. “This is a staff that understands not just (Lobo football and UNM), but what it takes to win in Albuquerque and what it UNM means to our state.”

UNM announced Gonzales’ staff Friday, one reveal every 30 minutes, beginning at 8 a.m. Gonzales still has two spots to fill, he said.

Derek Warehime, who was the University of Texas tight ends coach and a former UNM assistant, is returning to be the Lobos’ offensive coordinator, the Journal reported on Saturday. He replaces Joe Dailey, who is expected to be named Boston College’s receivers coach, The Athletic reported on Friday.

At Texas, Warehime was the offensive line coach his first year and then the tight ends coach his final two years. This past season he was also the special teams coordinator. Last year’s Lobos finished 69th of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs in total offense at 400.3 yards per game., The Lobos were 106th in scoring offense at 22.3 points per game. UNM finished 2-10 in 2019 after back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

Tuitele was the UNM acting head coach for two games (a 66-14 loss to Notre Dame and a 55-52 win over New Mexico State) while Davie recovered from a serious medical incident in the 2019 season-opening 39-31 win over Sam Houston State. In 2016, Tuitele’s first season with the Lobos, UNM led the nation in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and rushing yards per carry.

Lenzmeier is a former UNM offensive lineman (2000-03) who coached the UNM offensive line from 2012-15. Soon after his resignation in July 2016, he said he was moving to Nicaragua and running a college football recruiting service there.

Lenzmeier, originally from Frisco, Texas, also coached the New Mexico State offensive line 2009-11 and had an earlier three-year stint with UNM 2006-08, serving as a graduate assistant in 2006. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior lineman in 2003. The Lobos ranked fifth in the nation (in 2012), fourth (in 2013), fifth (in 2014) and ninth (in 2015) in rushing yards per game.

The offensive assistants group will be adding Jordan Somerville, who was a graduate assistant at Arizona State. That’s where Gonzales was the defensive coordinator for two seasons before leaving to become the Lobos’ head coach. Gonzales said he will also run the defense at UNM.

Gonzales began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNM in 1999 and was a defensive assistant coach in 2006.

On defense, besides Howes, there is Troy Reffett, who worked for North Texas as the defensive coordinator, and is slated to become UNM’s safeties coach. He joined the Mean Green as the co-defensive coordinator in 2016 and was promoted the following season to defensive coordinator. In 2018, North Texas’ defense ranked No. 41 in the nation in total defense and fifth in interceptions (18). The Mean Green went 9-4, 5-3 in Conference USA and reached the New Mexico Bowl, a 52-13 loss to Utah State.

This past season, North Texas finished 4-8, 3-5, and both coordinators were dismissed.

Reffett spent five seasons at New Mexico beginning in 2004. He coached the Lobos cornerbacks, and he was promoted to defensive coordinator prior to the 2008 season. He mentored DeAndre Wright and Glover Quin and the pair earned first team All-MWC honors. Quin was a fourth-round selection by the Houston Texans in the 2009 NFL Draft and Wright was a sixth-round selection by the New York Giants in the same draft.

Brandon Blackmon, who was the Western Illinois defensive backs coach in 2019, will be the Lobos’ cornerbacks coach. He was a graduate assistant at Arizona State for two seasons prior to joining Western Illinois’ staff. He played defensive back for Purdue and Tennessee State.

Before Arizona State, Blackmon spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Orange Coast Community College in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Jamie Christian will coach the Lobos’ special teams. He worked as the running backs and special teams coach at Fresno State the past three seasons. He played fullback for the Bulldogs 1991-93. He was the running backs coach at UNLV (2015-2016). With the Rebels, the rushing offense improved from ranking 102nd in the nation before he arrived to 36th in his first year, and to 15th in 2016.

Before UNLV, Christian worked as the special teams coordinator and inside receivers and tight ends coach at Houston.

James Carson is coming over from Arizona State with Gonzales to be what UNM is calling head athletic performance coach. He spent the last two seasons as senior assistant sports performance coach at Arizona State working specifically with football.

Prior to ASU, Carson was an assistant at Massachusetts. He also was a graduate assistant at Valdosta (Ga.) State in Georgia, and he interned with South Carolina and Ohio State.