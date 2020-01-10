State: Air Force illegally discharging ‘forever’ chemicals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The New Mexico Environment Department has levied a $1.7 million penalty against the Air Force for discharging chemicals into groundwater at Cannon Air Force Base without a valid permit.

NMED issued an administrative compliance order Thursday to the U.S. Air Force for violating state law “related to the protection of groundwater resources” at Cannon. In addition to the civil penalty, the state is asking the Air Force to apply for a new discharge permit.

The Journal was unable to reach an Air Force spokesperson for comment.

At issue are toxic chemicals that leaked into groundwater supplies from firefighting foam used in training exercises on base. The Air Force notified the state in August 2018 that per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals had been detected in the groundwater on base.

“The Air Force continues to ignore New Mexico’s environmental laws,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement. “Rather than address PFAS contamination, the Department of Defense shows no interest in helping afflicted communities and impacted natural resources.”

NMED and the state attorney general are suing the Air Force to identify and clean up PFAS contamination at Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases.

The waterproof “forever chemicals” were used in household products and on military bases for decades. Environmental Protection Agency studies show the chemicals are linked to low birth weights, high cholesterol and cancer.

Cannon’s groundwater discharge permit expired on March 31, 2019. Thursday’s compliance order alleges that the Air Force failed to include PFAS monitoring in its permit application, and has been “unlawfully discharging wastewater” without the proper permit since April 2019.

The Air Force must submit a new discharge permit application along with the civil penalty within 30 days to get back in compliance. If the Air Force doesn’t comply after that time, NMED may assess additional penalties of up to $25,000 a day.

The compliance order states that Kenney informed an Air Force executive that the application “omitted information about (PFAS) that the USAF knew to be in the groundwater at Cannon Air Force Base.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal. Visit reportforamerica.org to learn about the effort to place journalists in local newsrooms around the country.