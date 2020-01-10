‘Best in the business’: Elly, APD’s retired bomb-sniffing dog, dies

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The rainbow bridge just got a little safer.

A revered member of the Albuquerque Police Department – a bomb-sniffing German shepherd named Elly – met a peaceful end earlier this week.

Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, said Elly died Tuesday at the age of 13.

Described as “one of the best in the business,” Elly spent several years with the department – working numerous high-profile cases and sweeping locales for incoming senators, presidents and Supreme Court justices.

Known by those who loved her as Elly May, Smelly Elly and Elly Bee – Elly joined the bomb squad in 2007 and worked with bomb technician James Williamson.

Elly was an “invaluable” asset to the department, working the 2015 Las Cruces church bombings and conducting sweeps for notable figures, including the late Sen. John McCain, former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano and former President Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

In 2015, the student became the teacher when Elly was assigned as a “training officer” to bomb tech Mike Oates in order to show him the ropes as a bomb dog handler.

“She was so good at explosive detection work that she became Mike’s partner so she could teach him how to be a bomb dog handler,” Gallegos said. Elly retired at the end of 2015 and Oates’ sister, Crime Scene Specialist Sarah Oates, adopted her.

“We will forever be grateful for her years of service to the Department and the citizens of Albuquerque, and for her companionship,” Gallegos wrote in an emailed news release. “We will miss you Elly!”