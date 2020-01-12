Obituary: Sandra Suzanne Bednarski, 80

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — With profound sadness and great joy, our family would like to share the gift of a new angel, and the passing of Sandra Suzanne Bednarski, 80.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., in 1939, Sandra retired in Rio Rancho, N.M., in 1997, where she lived until her heavenly departure, on Dec. 29, 2019. Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Sandra did not have to look too far for the love of her life. Sandra married her childhood friend, who happened to be the boy across the street, Charles, in 1959.

Sandra, Charles and their three children traveled to many countries, lived in Germany and Taiwan a total of nine years while Charles was in the Air Force, then landed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., in December 1975. Sandra concentrated on growing her children to a place of independence, graduated from nursing school in 1980 and practiced nursing until she retired in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

After retiring, Sandra and Charles spent time pointing their motor-home in any direction and seeing this great country of ours. Between travels, Sandra donated many hours volunteering, teaching adults English as a second language.

Sandra became active in her church, and she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles; daughter Jody Godard, and her husband, Glenn Godard; daughter Mary Bowers and her husband, Alan Bowers; son, Michael Bednarski; granddaughter Natasha Godard and her husband, Bill Weiss; granddaughter Cassandra Nogales and her husband, Damacio Nogales; grandson Alan Bowers Jr. and his wife, Meghan Bowers; granddaughter Ashley McCraw and her husband, Brandon McCraw; six great-grandchildren; siblings Mauro, Diane, Paul and Michael; and a warehouse full of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many others who loved her as their own.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Community of Joy Lutheran Church on Jan. 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 841 Saratoga Drive NE in Rio Rancho, N.M. A reception will follow.