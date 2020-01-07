Delivery alert

Father in Roswell slaying now faces federal charge

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 5:59pm

Jorge Rico-Ruvira (NMSP)

Osiel Ernesto Rico (NMSP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI has charged a man with fleeing prosecution after he allegedly strangled a Roswell woman and fled the country with their young son.

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said the bureau filed an arrest warrant Friday for Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“Rico-Ruvira, a Mexican citizen, may have fled to Mexico, where he has family in the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco,” Fisher said in an emailed release.

On Thursday Rico-Ruvira was charged in state court with first-degree murder in the Jan. 7 death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.

Relatives found Mauricio-Sanchez dead in the couple’s southeast Roswell home Tuesday morning. Rico-Ruvira and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Osiel Ernesto Rico, were missing.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler later that day.

The pair are believed to be traveling in Mauricio-Sanchez’s maroon 2003 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle with a turquoise New Mexico license plate, MNF231.

State Police believe the father and missing son are traveling in this GMC Yukon.

Tips: Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police Department, (575) 624-6770, or the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-457-3463.
