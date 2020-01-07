Father in Roswell slaying now faces federal charge

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said the bureau filed an arrest warrant Friday for Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
“Rico-Ruvira, a Mexican citizen, may have fled to Mexico, where he has family in the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco,” Fisher said in an emailed release.
On Thursday Rico-Ruvira was charged in state court with first-degree murder in the Jan. 7 death of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.
Relatives found Mauricio-Sanchez dead in the couple’s southeast Roswell home Tuesday morning. Rico-Ruvira and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Osiel Ernesto Rico, were missing.
An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler later that day.
The pair are believed to be traveling in Mauricio-Sanchez’s maroon 2003 GMC Yukon sport utility vehicle with a turquoise New Mexico license plate, MNF231.
