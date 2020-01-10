Thousands of workers needed for 2020 census

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The clock is ticking on the 2020 census and the 7,000 temporary paid positions that still need to be filled in New Mexico as the federal government builds an army to take on the herculean task of getting everyone counted — an effort it embarks on every 10 years.

The Albuquerque-area census office has hired about 6,860 workers who will cover the northern half of New Mexico; the Las Cruces Area Census Office has hired 4,983 covering the southern half. The additional 7,000 workers will be hired from counties throughout New Mexico — the majority of the work will consist of census takers — people who knock on doors when households neglect to return their surveys.

To get these part-time, flexible positions filled, the U.S. Census Bureau is sweetening the pot, offering up to $17.50 an hour. The agency is also stressing that those receiving public assistance — such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — can work part time and continue receiving those benefits.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 29.

The census starts officially on April 1. This will be the first year census responders will have the option of completing the survey online or over the phone.

The physical counting of non-responding households starts in May and lasts until early July.

There’s a push to get the positions filled and to get as accurate a count as possible because the stakes are so high.

“If New Mexico has an undercount, then we could lose funding from important programs, which we all benefit from,” said Suzan Reagan, senior program manager of the Data Bank at the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office said in a news release last week that an undercount of 1% “would deprive New Mexico communities of hundreds of millions of dollars for education, health care, roads and housing over the next decade.”

Census data is also used to ensure accurate representation at all levels of government, from the U.S. House of Representatives and state Legislature to city councils and county commissions. It’s also used to determine how many electoral votes each state has, which is how the president is elected.

But getting an accurate population count in a rural state such as New Mexico is no easy task.

According to the Governor’s Office, 43% of the state’s population — about 900,000 people — live in “hard-to-count” areas, places that are hard to locate, or they are individuals who are hard to interview or hard to persuade.

A report from the Leadership Conference Education Fund, a coalition of civil and human rights groups, found that New Mexico ranks the highest, at 78.5%, for Native Americans who live in hard-to-count areas. The coalition estimates there are almost 215,600 Native Americans living in New Mexico.

In addition to being remote, some of the most undercounted communities, Reagan said, are minority, high-poverty communities with large proportions of people who speak English as a second language.

Reagan said some of the reasons people don’t participate include not wanting the government to know about them, worrying about their confidentiality or not understanding the importance of being counted.

The Census Bureau does not share private data with other government entities, such as the CIA, the FBI or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Nationwide, the Census Bureau is attempting to “hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers,” the agency has said.

Locally, Bernalillo County is 62% of the way toward its recruiting goals for the census. Doña Ana and Luna counties have the highest percentage of their recruiting goals met — 81% for both — according to Census Bureau data. At 17%, Guadalupe County has the lowest percentage of recruiting goals met.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office website estimates this year’s census will cost close to $16 billion. The average cost of counting housing units increased from about $16 per unit in 1970 to around $92 per unit in 2010, “in part because the nation’s population is more difficult to count,” according to the website.

The 2010 census recorded 2,059,179 people in New Mexico.