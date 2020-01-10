Shannon Broderick Bulman named to Santa Fe judgeship

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed an employee of the Santa Fe District Court to fill one of the judge vacancies upstairs.

Shannon Broderick Bulman, a domestic relations hearing officer in the Santa Fe District Court since 2017, was selected to fill the vacancy left by Judge Raymond Z. Ortiz, who retired Dec. 31, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Bulman served as a Santa Fe County probate judge from 2015 to 2017. She is a 1989 graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law.

To keep the seat, Bulman must run in a primary and the general election this year. If she’s successful, she would face retention elections every six years thereafter, with positive votes from 57 percent of voters required to stay on the bench.

