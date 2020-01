.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle off West Central on Friday night.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the crash happened sometime before 7:15 p.m. near Central and Victory SW, near Unser.

He said the man died at the scene and officers are investigating.

Officers could be seen shining flashlights on a man’s body beneath a white truck as firefighters tended to another person nearby.

