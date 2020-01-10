Lobo women aim to end four-game MWC losing streak

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

As members of the Mountain West Conference, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team visits the U.S. Air Force Academy just about every year.

This year’s circumstances are rare.

Mired in an ever-so-frustrating four-game losing streak, the Lobos will enter Clune Arena on Saturday looking up at Air Force in the MWC standings. The Falcons, perennial league doormats, have two league victories.

UNM (9-8, 0-4) has none. No Lobo women’s team has begun MWC play with four consecutive losses since 2011-12, Yvonne Sanchez’s first year as head coach. Those Lobos started 0-6 – then beat Air Force – on the way to an 11-20, 3-11 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Granted, there’s something of a scheduling asterisk involved. New Mexico (9-8. 0-4), picked in preseason to finish second in the league, has faced four of the top five teams in the current league standings (Boise State, Wyoming, San Jose State and Fresno State), while AFA’s two wins came over Nevada and Utah State, a combined 0-9 in league play.

But after spending much of Thursday studying the Falcons (4-11, 2-2), UNM coach Mike Bradbury does not expect a relaxing Saturday.

“Air Force gets better and better every year,” Bradbury said. “They play great defense and can really make you uncomfortable. They’re dangerous.”

Defense is undoubtedly the Falcons’ strong suit. They rank second in the MWC in steals at 10.93 per game (UNM averages 10.89) and limit foes to 66.5 points per game. UNM surrenders 71.9 points per contest.

Air Force is by no means an up-tempo offense but neither is it the ball-holding, clock-milking program of years past. With talented guards Kaelin Immel, Riley Snyder and Brianna Autrey-Thompson, the Falcons are willing and able to score quickly.

Autrey-Thompson recently returned to the lineup after an injury, and Bradbury said the difference is considerable.

“She makes them a lot better,” he said, “especially on offense.”

Still, facing Air Force remains an exercise in patience, and Bradbury hopes his team is up to the challenge. The Lobos are coming off an 84-81 overtime loss to first-place Fresno State on Wednesday that was their third excruciating defeat in four conference games. UNM missed potential game-winning shots in the final seconds against Boise State, San Jose State and Fresno State.

The Lobos flew directly from Fresno to Colorado Springs on Thursday and did not practice until Friday. Players visited nearby Garden of the Gods on Thursday, taking time to shake off frustrations and refocus.

“Our effort was really good against Fresno,” Bradbury said. “We just got beat up on the boards and came up a basket short. Hopefully we’ll have the same kind of effort against Air Force, but playing them is different because you have to be disciplined. We can’t afford to get frustrated and start rushing things.”

Post play figures to be key for the Lobos against an undersized Air Force front line. UNM’s 6-foot-1 Jordan Hosey is coming off a 25-point, 13-rebound game and 6-2 Antonia Anderson has averaged 15.5 points in her last two outings. Both players have been hampered by foul trouble at times, however.

Saturday

Women: UNM at Air Force

2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com