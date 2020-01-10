Syndicato gang ‘soldier’ faces federal charges

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

At age 40, Jody Rufino Martinez has been arrested at least 44 times in New Mexico, racking up five felony convictions, including attempted murder and robbery. But his round trips to state prison didn’t last long, and he was back on the streets.

Now his membership as an alleged “soldier” in the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico

prison gang, and a new federal racketeering indictment charging him with a 2008 cold case murder, could be his one-way ticket to life in prison or, possibly, the federal death penalty.

He is accused of slashing the throat of Donald Romero in Chimayó and helping dump Romero’s stripped body off a bridge over the San Juan River – a crime that stumped New Mexico State Police investigators in December 2008 and went unsolved for years.

An indictment unsealed Friday charges Martinez with murder under a federal violent crimes racketeering act, racketeering conspiracy, witness tampering and felon in possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned Monday in U.S. Magistrate Court in Albuquerque.

To date, the sweeping FBI-led investigation into decades of violence and drug trafficking of the notorious SNM gang has solved nine cold case murders in New Mexico, court records show. The slaying of Romero, who authorities believe was killed for failing to take a heroin delivery into jail, would be the 10th.

SNM, which has boasted hundreds of members inside and outside prison walls, has been severely crippled with the arrests of some 150 members and associates since an FBI investigation dubbed Operation Atonement began in 2015. The majority were federally charged, and most all were convicted.

In March 2015, SNM leaders had plotted to kill three top New Mexico Corrections officials, and Martinez’s name surfaced as a potential hit man for the job because he was out of prison and on the streets, according to a newly unsealed federal search warrant affidavit.

Ultimately, the FBI intervened to foil the murder plot, and three high-ranking SNM members, including the alleged leader, were later convicted at trial in the conspiracy and other murders and were sentenced to life in prison. Six other SNM defendants convicted of murder involving the violent crimes racketeering act in 2018 also received life prison sentences.

The 2008 murder of Romero in Chimayó might have remained unsolved except for the slaying of an SNM former leader, Leroy “Smurf” Lucero, outside his home in Las Vegas, N.M., last July.

Lucero had testified as a government witness during lengthy trials in the case and helped convict several SNM members.

With an FBI-State Police cold case team combing northern New Mexico for information about SNM activities in that area, records show, agents began looking into Romero’s death 11 years earlier.

Before his death in 2008, Romero had been wanted for violating conditions of his probation and had agreed to surrender to state corrections officials with a plan to use the opportunity to smuggle heroin into the jail or prison, the affidavit says.

The heroin was to be distributed to SNM members in prison. But Romero “failed to turn himself in and consumed or sold the heroin,” the affidavit says.

SNM members and prospective members confronted Romero back then, but he wasn’t given a chance to explain or make excuses. A beating ensued on Dec. 5, 2008, during which Martinez allegedly took out a knife and fatally stabbed Romero in the neck.

Martinez and two other men allegedly removed Romero’s clothes and dumped the body into the river. Passers-by discovered the body the next day.

Though State Police interviewed some of those involved, none admitted to the murder.

Martinez, a lifelong resident of Truchas, surfaced as an FBI target in 2019 after he shot at a rival on the street in Santa Fe County in October 2018, the affidavit says. He is also alleged to have intimidated a witness into not cooperating with law enforcement investigating the 2018 shooting.

After the victim was shot and Martinez was arrested on state charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the District Attorney’s office in Santa Fe asked that Martinez be held without bond on the shooting charge. He pleaded not guilty.

“The Defendant has a prolific criminal history,” wrote assistant district attorney Johnn Osborne. “Defendant was convicted of his first felony in 1996 and has not let up.”

Though 17 years old at the time in 1996, Martinez agreed to be tried as an adult and ultimately spent five years in prison for aggravated battery. Since then, he has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, robbery and battery upon a police officer, the search warrant states.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in New Mexico on Friday filed a motion stating that the new federal murder charge in aid of SNM racketeering “makes the defendant death penalty eligible.” The final decision on whether the government will seek the death penalty rests with the U.S. Attorney General, the motion added.