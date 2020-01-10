Delivery alert

Honoring a Hero

By Associated Press
Published: Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11:04pm
Updated: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 12:05am

The new state police helicopter “Abel 7” is unveiled on the tarmac a Double Eagle Airport outside of the Sgt. Andrew Tingwall Aviation Facility. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico State Police introduced its new helicopter on Friday, while also honoring one of its fallen officers.

“The important part of this building is the lettering that is right outside of those doors. A great man’s name will always be displayed there,” State Police Chief Tim

The Sgt. Andrew Tingwall Aviation Facility. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

Johnson said as the Sgt. Andrew F. Tingwall Aviation Facility at Double Eagle Airport on Albuquerque’s West Side was dedicated.

Tingwall was piloting a State Police helicopter in 2009 when it crashed during the attempted rescue of a lost hiker in the Sangre de Cristos during bad weather. Tingwall and the hiker were killed.

After the hanger ceremony, officials showed off the agency’s new helicopter, Able 7, a $12 million Airbus H145.

