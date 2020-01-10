Honoring a Hero

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico State Police introduced its new helicopter on Friday, while also honoring one of its fallen officers.

“The important part of this building is the lettering that is right outside of those doors. A great man’s name will always be displayed there,” State Police Chief Tim

Johnson said as the Sgt. Andrew F. Tingwall Aviation Facility at Double Eagle Airport on Albuquerque’s West Side was dedicated.

Tingwall was piloting a State Police helicopter in 2009 when it crashed during the attempted rescue of a lost hiker in the Sangre de Cristos during bad weather. Tingwall and the hiker were killed.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

After the hanger ceremony, officials showed off the agency’s new helicopter, Able 7, a $12 million Airbus H145.