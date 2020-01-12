Sports: Week in Review

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

POJOAQUE VALLEY 52, PORTALES 37: Coming off two tough losses to Class 5A schools, the last thing the Elkettes wanted to see on their schedule was the Rams on their home turf.

But in another way, it was also a good test for Pojoaque because the two schools are in the same classification and could very well see each other again when the calendar slips to March.

“Playing Portales at home is a challenge,” Elkettes coach Seledon Martinez said. “It was a good game. It was a good match

-up for us. We had to play well (Friday) because Portales is in our class and they’re an established program. For us,

it was super important to come out and play well.”

Michaela Martinez put up 16 points and Hennessei Calabaza added 12 to lead the Pojoaque (10-4) effort.

“We were able to maintain our intensity,” coach Martinez said. “We led the whole way. They made a little run, but we settled in and maintained the lead. We made our free throws in the second half and were able to come out on top.”

The game was a good learning experience after losing to Santa Fe on Monday and Carlsbad on Thursday, he said.

“We’re growing as we go,” Martinez said. “We’ve had some young kids mixing in with the chemistry with the experienced kids. We’re seeing some growth every day. We have to realize that we have a target on our backs. We have to come out and play from the get go. We can’t take any breaks.”

Still, it’s matter of getting all the players to gel together, he said.

“We’ve been telling them if we stay together and everybody does their part, we can beat a team that we need to beat,” Martinez said. “The key word there is team and everybody doing their part.”

THURSDAY: GIRLS

SANTA FE HIGH 39, ESPAÃ’OLA VALLEY 38, OT: Zuriel Vigil scored 11 points, including the game winner in the closing minute of overtime, and Maci Cordova had 10 for the visiting Demonettes (7-7), leading them past the Sundevils (6-8), who got 10 each from Miranda Salazar and Jasmine Baca.

PIEDRA VISTA 71, CAPITAL 33: The visiting Jaguars (4-9) got 11 points from Heaven Arciniega, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Panthers,

LOS ALAMOS 56, ROBERTSON 34: Becca Green scored 18 points and Natalie Gallegos had 11 for the host Hilltoppers (6-3) in a win over the Cardinals (5-9).

PEÃ’ASCO 71, MCCURDY 38: Adrianna Tafoya and Martina Tafoya each scored 23 points to lead the visiting Panthers (12-1) to the rout over the Bobcats (5-9), who got 13 points from Erika Loera.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 79, NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY ACADEMY 25: The Braves (10-3) held the Eagles to single digits in each quarter while scoring at least 14 in each quarter in the opening round of the Braves and Lady Braves Invitational.

Other girls scores: Bernalillo 71, West Las Vegas 53; Dulce 30, Mesa Vista 23; Carlsbad 41, Pojoaque Valley 33; Jemez Valley 46, Santa Fe Prep 27.

BOYS

ST. MICHAEL’S 79, LAGUNA ACOMA 40: Finally getting a chance to play a team in its own classification, the host Horsemen (7-6) ran it up in the opening round of the Horsemen Classic against the Hawks.

TAOS 73, SILVER 37: Abdul Khweiss scored 25 points to lead the Tigers (9-4) past the Colts in the Horsemen Classic opening round.

ESCALANTE 50, SANTA FE PREP 48: The host Lobos (7-6) rallied in the fourth quarter, overcoming a three-point deficit as Santiago Rivas scored 22 points and Chris Lunas 19 against the Blue Griffins (4-3), who got 16 from Finn Coles.

MAXWELL 82, NEW MEXICO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 54: The host Roadrunners (6-3) got 18 Points from Luis Villalobos, 17 from Bruce Brewer Jr., and Kieran Vollmar had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to hang with the Bears.

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 77, NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY ACADEMY 56: A big second quarter when the Braves (7-4) outscored the Eagles 25-12 proved to the difference in the opening round of the SFIS tournament.

DULCE 89, MESA VISTA 68: The host Trojans (5-6) fell behind 45-24 by halftime and could never make up the ground against the Hawks.

McCURDY 68, PEÃ’ASCO 53: The visiting Bobcats (7-8) pulled away in the second half over the Panthers (4-11) .

Other boys scores: Estancia 63, Monte del Sol 45; Gallup 70, Española Valley 64.

WEDNESDAY: GIRLS

ESCALANTE 47, ANTONITO (Colo.) 39: The host Lobos (7-5) had big first and third quarters to beat the Trojans.

TUESDAY: GIRLS

LOS ALAMOS 51, CAPITAL 42: A late rally by the visiting Jaguars (4-8), who got 13 points from Alyssa Martinez, was not enough to overcome the Hilltoppers (8-6), who got 17 from Michaela Gonzales.

SANTA FE PREP 39, MONTE DEL SOL 23: Hayden Colfax’s nine points led the host Blue Griffins (4-3), while Daisy Ortiz led the Dragons (0-9) with eight.

ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 47, EVANGEL CHRISTIAN 34: Perla Miramontes scored 17 points and Charli Koseoglu added a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds to lead the host Phoenix (5-3) past the Eagles.

CORONADO 57, TIERRA ENCANTADA 17: The Alacranes (0-5) only trailed 22-7 at halftime, but the host Leopards poured it on in the second half.

ROBERTSON 40, MORA 5: The Cardinals (5-9) held the Rangettes (2-10) scoreless in the first half to pull away early.

Other girls scores: Los Lunas 72, Taos 33; West Las Vegas 81, Moriarty 71; Mesa Vista 45, McCurdy 39.

BOYS

CAPITAL 74, LOS ALAMOS 53: The host Jaguars (11-2) got 25 points from Dominic Luna, while Chano Herrera and T.J. Sanchez each had 13 in the win over the Hilltoppers (1-11), who got 13 from Harrison Frank.

SANTA FE PREP 43, MONTE DEL SOL 41: Finn Coles scored 16 to pace the host Griffins (4-2), helping them overcome 20 points from Kevin Enriquez of the Dragons (4-6).

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 60, ST. MICHAEL’S 54: The Horsemen (6-6) frittered away a late six-point lead, despite 12 points from Devin Flores against the host Chargers.

PINE HILL 68, NEW MEXICO SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 51: Bruce Brewer Jr.’s stat-stuffing 35 points, 16-rebound night couldn’t pull the Roadrunners (6-2) past the visiting Warriors.

MONDAY: GIRLS

SANTA FE 45, POJOAQUE VALLEY 40: The visiting Demonettes (7-7) overcame a four-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Elkettes (9-4).

Other girls scores: Bernalillo 60, Taos 26.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FINE RESIGNS: After three seasons at the helm, New Mexico Highlands head football coach Marty Fine resigned. Fine compiled an 8-25 record during his tenure.