Cleveland, Volcano Vista to face off in final

The boys title game of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships will feature a matchup of unbeatens after Cleveland (15-0) and Volcano Vista (13-0) made clutch plays to win their semifinal games Friday night at Albuquerque High.

Volcano Vista will face Cleveland Saturday at 4 p.m. at Albuquerque High.

No. 2 CLEVELAND 56, No. 3 ELDORADO 51: With just under two minutes left, Cleveland senior Aidan Moreno collected a steal and threw a pass out in front of Nathan Hasberry, who scored with the foul. Hasberry’s three-point play and Moreno’s quick thinking was part of the Storm’s 11-2 run in the final 2 minutes, 10 seconds.

Hasberry scored nine of Cleveland’s final 11 points to help the Storm overcome a 49-45 deficit. He finished with 15 points, all in the second half before he fouled out with 31 seconds left after he hit one of two free throws for a 54-50 lead.

Moreno added 12 points, but he did so much more than scoring in double figures.

“He does everything for us,” Cleveland coach Sean Jimenez said of the 6-foot-3 forward who wears a white headband. “When I say everything, I mean everything. He’s getting loose balls. He’s taking charges. He’s scoring. He’s hitting free throws. He’s hitting jump shots. He’s the best teammate you can possibly have. You wrap up everything you want in a player as a coach, that’s him: Aidan Moreno.”

Matt Vigil led Eldorado (10-2) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 57, No. 12 ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 55: Noah Cunningham scored 26 points before fouling out with just under three minutes left for Volcano Vista.

Jude Tapia led AHS with 30 points.

Sophomore Kaden Valdez knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:41 left to give the Hawks a 55-53 lead and Volcano Vista held on for the win with some strong defense.

After Dion Battle hit his second of two free throws for a 56-53 lead with 49 seconds left, the Hawks didn’t allow the Bulldogs to get a shot off until there were six seconds left.

Tapia was fouled on a layup attempt. He made both free throws, but it left Albuquerque with little time for a comeback. Tapia’s shot at the buzzer from just beyond half court was off the mark.

Battle had made a free throw with 4.4 seconds left for the final score. Battle scored 15 points.

Albuquerque High led 14-6 after the first quarter, but Cunningham poured in 12 points in the second quarter, when the Hawks outscored the Bulldogs, 16-6. Austyn Perea scored 17 points for AHS (5-6).

Battle said he was excited his team remained undefeated, but he believes the Hawks can play better.

Volcano Vista will need to be at its best against district rival Cleveland.

“(Cunningham) was great for us; we really needed him,” Battle said. “This type of win kind of gives us a loss feeling and it can help us get better. We have to stay humble.”