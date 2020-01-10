West Mesa, La Cueva girls win big in semifinals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

This has been West Mesa’s most unconventional pursuit of a metro title, but on Saturday the Mustangs will have a chance to capture their fourth straight.

West Mesa’s girls beat Volcano Vista, and La Cueva overwhelmed Sandia in Friday night’s semifinals at Eldorado, setting up a West Mesa-La Cueva final at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships.

The final is at Albuquerque High.

No. 4 WEST MESA 59, No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 47: The Mustangs (8-2) spotted the Hawks (10-2) an early 3-pointer but scored the final 10 points of the first quarter, went in front 21-7 early in the second quarter and never let Volcano Vista get close enough to make them sweat.

“These girls believe,” West Mesa coach Manny Otero said. “We’re kind of underestimated right now, but it’s OK. We used to be the front-runner, but we like the position we’re in.”

Volcano Vista was without its outstanding sophomore point guard, Jaelyn Bates. She suffered a concussion in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Albuquerque High and will be out for at least 10 days.

She was dearly missed Friday, especially in the ball-handling department. West Mesa pressured the Hawks relentlessly in the backcourt and forced 13 first-half turnovers.

“It was completely different (without her),” said West Mesa senior guard Emily Burk, who led her team with 18 points. “Jaelyn is a great player. She’s a great ball-handler, so we took advantage of her not being in the game to put more pressure on (their) girls.”

West Mesa also shot the ball extremely well from the arc, burying nine 3-pointers, all of them in the opening 2½ quarters. Monique Jackson, who had 15 points, had three 3s, as did Jazmin Cordova.

“This team is very different,” said Burk. “Our bond is very tight and I think that makes all the difference on the court.”

The Mustangs led by as many as 20 points in the second half. Without Bates’ scoring, West Mesa also did a fine job against Volcano Vista’s other sophomore, Natalia Chavez, who had a quiet 10 points.

“When you don’t have a big part of your offense, it just throws everything off,” Hawks coach Lisa Villareal said. “We just didn’t have enough time in the gym to get ready.”

No. 2 LA CUEVA 74, No. 3 SANDIA 53: The Bears led 15-2 after four minutes and 28-4 less than a minute into the second quarter. The Matadors (9-2) never recovered.

Carolina Romero had two early 3s and Kaya Ingram another as La Cueva came out hot.

Sophomore guard Rylie Ottmann forced three straight Sandia turnovers, which all turned into baskets as La Cueva (10-1) scored 15 of the first 17 points.

The onslaught continued through Teona Savic’s bucket with 7:18 left in the second quarter for that 24-point bulge.

The work of Ottmann and fellow 10th-grader Jerzie Jones was stellar throughout, and those two combined to score 26 points. But, they also contributed in several other meaningful ways for La Cueva, which has won 10 straight games.

“(Sandia’s) Viané (Cumber) is frickin’ amazing, and we knew we had to give whoever was guarding her as much help as possible,” La Cueva coach Robert Perea said. Cumber finished with 20 points, but she worked hard for them before leaving in the fourth quarter after having the wind knocked out of her, Sandia coach Lee Kettig said.

“I thought we had a sense of urgency the whole game,” Perea added. “That was the best energy we’ve had this year.”

Ingram led the Bears with 19 points.