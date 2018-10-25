Talking Grammer, Ep. 25: Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich on coaching at a service academy

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In Episode 25 I talk with Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich about coaching at a service academy and how good, at least offensively, his Falcons are this season. He also shares some memories about games coaches against the UNM Lobos, about Lobo superfan Snake, and about how he keeps up with some of his past players, not in the NBA or playing overseas, but who are all serving in the Air Force now in various roles around the globe. (Posted on Jan. 11, 2020)

