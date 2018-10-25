Delivery alert

Talking Grammer, Ep. 25: Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich on coaching at a service academy

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 12:59am

In Episode 25 I talk with Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich about coaching at a service academy and how good, at least offensively, his Falcons are this season. He also shares some memories about games coaches against the UNM Lobos, about Lobo superfan Snake, and about how he keeps up with some of his past players, not in the NBA or playing overseas, but who are all serving in the Air Force now in various roles around the globe. (Posted on Jan. 11, 2020)

• The podcast accompanies an article published in Saturday’s Journal: Air Force players are ‘wired differently’ than most
• Talking Grammer iTunes page: CLICK HERE
• Full Talking Grammer archive: CLICK HERE

Talking Grammer: A sports podcast

Sports writer Geoff Grammer shares some of the conversations he has on the Lobos basketball beat.… continue reading » (February 20, 2018 )

