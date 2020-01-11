Sports Speak Up! Readers pump brakes on Lobo football changes

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

EVER SINCE IT was announced that Rocky Long had resigned as SDSU head football coach, and our local news outlets suggested he might be interested in the vacant DC position at UNM, I have been hoping beyond hope that that notion might be true. If the combination of Danny Gonzales and Rocky Long wouldn’t dramatically increase attendance at University Stadium, I don’t know what would.

— Bob, UNM Area

NMHU FOOTBALL COACHING job just became available. I heard the name Heath Ridenour for the UNM job when it was available, but now that the NMHU job is available I think Coach Ridenour would be a perfect fit with the Cowboys as he has done just about everything he could as a high school coach. NMHU has a lot of talent coming off redshirt and injuries, and should compete for the RMAC. I’d love to see it happen.

— Chris

IF THE LOBOS expect to win in football, they need to bring in some new blood. Recycling coaches and other personnel from the past only guarantees the same mediocrity that we are used to seeing over the past several years. Notwithstanding the relationship connection between Gonzales and Howes, bringing in a high school coach when there are so many other available coaches with college experience is questionable at best. I, for one, am not excited about Danny Gonzales as Lobo head football coach, and not impressed with the coaching staff he has assembled.

— El Pessimist

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

WHEN DID THE NBA become a league of snowflakes? Are these the same guys that look for the cameras to pose like musclemen and yell and scream at the top of their lungs after a dunk just to get some street cred? Now they’ve got their feelings hurt because their coach used the term thugs to describe their play.

— S S

HEY MR. UNM football Head Coach, gotta give it to ya, recruiting locally, all the while putting family first.

— MarkSD