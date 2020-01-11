.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

When I ran for office, I promised to work with anyone – Republican, Democrat, Independent – to develop community-driven solutions that would improve the lives of New Mexicans. I’m proud to report in my first year in Congress, I’ve done just that. I’ve cosponsored 191 pieces of legislation, with over 80% receiving support from both sides of the aisle. I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation to address our broken border security and immigration system, fought to bring more doctors-in-training to underserved communities across New Mexico, and found bipartisan ways to help lower prescription drug costs.

The bills I’ve introduced and cosponsored are inspired by conversations with constituents across the district. I’ve heard concerns about improving border security and keeping drugs off our streets. My latest piece of bipartisan legislation, Securing America’s Ports Act, reflects those concerns by working with the Department of Homeland Security to better utilize non-invasive inspection technology at land ports of entry, where most illicit drugs enter the country. By leveraging effective technology to examine most vehicles, Customs and Border Protection officers can work smarter and faster in detecting contraband while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel border states depend on.

Fast-moving trade is critical for border communities like ours, especially for farmers who faced a particularly tough year for a variety of reasons – particularly trade uncertainty and the urgent need for a reliable workforce. I was one of the first Democrats to urgently call on House leadership to work with the White House to get the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement across the finish line. I was proud to vote for the improved agreement the week after I voted for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bipartisan solution to our state’s agricultural workforce needs. By updating the outdated H2-A visa program, we both address the needs of farmers and allow laborers to work hard and lend their expertise to help feed our country.

Beyond concerns about public safety and labor, I consistently heard about skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs at town halls and in one-on-one meetings. Some residents shared hard choices they faced about which prescriptions to take because they couldn’t afford them all. It’s stories like these that led me to vote for the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, giving Medicare the power to negotiate to lower drug costs. H.R. 3 also put a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs and for the first time and includes dental and vision coverage for seniors.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

I also listened to story after story about the difficulties of getting health care close to home – whether that’s long drives for basic care or months spent waiting for a specialist. It’s why one of the first bills I introduced lifts the artificial cap on Medicare supported medical residencies. By creating an additional 15,000 positions, for a total of 100,000 open slots, and adding incentives to concentrate new medical residencies in remote areas like southern New Mexico, the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act takes the first step toward expanding health care access.

It’s truly a privilege to represent my home and ensure federal policy reflects the needs of often overlooked places like New Mexico. More work remains to make the promise of a brighter future a reality for all who call the Second Congressional District home, and I remain committed to putting in the work – guided by all my constituents.