Each year for almost two decades, the Public Policy committee of New Mexico’s chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners has spoken out to our legislative representatives asking for reform of our state’s tax code.

Each year the legislative session has failed to produce holistic reform, continuing instead to morph our GRT laws into a tangled web that is difficult to navigate and inherently unfair. The most destructive result of this approach has been to produce a seriously negative impact on our state’s primary economic driver: small business.

When the Legislature meets this month, its members have an unprecedented opportunity to act courageously. The state coffers are filled to overflowing. Instead of casting around for new, unproven programs to fund with this revenue, legislative action should focus on creating a comprehensive tax system that will result in equity, simplicity and sustainability. NAWBO-NM’s public policy committee supports the effort headed by House Speaker Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, and Rep. Jason Harper, a Rio Rancho Republican who has long advocated for tax reforms, to reduce the overall tax rate and get rid of the notorious “pyramiding” practice. If now is not the time to address the serious inequities in our taxation system, we question, when will that time arrive?

NAWBO-NM is particularly concerned by two categories of tax:

Gross Receipts Tax: Today New Mexico’s gross receipts tax, as it has been revised through the years, truly picks favorites. Small business is not generally a favored stakeholder. The implementation of this tax has proved regressive on both goods and services. Pyramiding continues on business-to-business transactions directly impacting New Mexico companies’ ability to compete with out-of-state companies.

Personal Income Tax: The vast majority of New Mexico’s small businesses are structured as sole proprietorships and limited liability companies or partnerships. The significance is that both are taxed as individuals through personal income tax.

A small business can look like a “high-wage” individual who is being paid by private or public sector entities. However, for small businesses, instead of the income being of benefit to the individual or family, it is the source of revenue for the enterprise to keep its doors open, grow and, more importantly, to be a job creator.

Today, more urgently than ever, NAWBO-NM asks that the New Mexico Legislature constructively implement reform as informed by the 2018 Legislative Gross Receipts study by Ernst & Young. The study provides a roadmap to assess strategies that result in the original goal of “low and broad” taxation with the elimination of loopholes and other exceptions and to then immediately embark with determination, transparency and inclusivity on making the courageous changes needed.

We also urge the New Mexico Legislature to recognize that small businesses are not “high-wage” individual income taxpayers and include this distinction in income tax policy reforms moving forward.

It is our hope that discussion of these topics will lead all of us who love our state and its people to a better understanding of the perspective and personal experience women business owners bring to the conversation. We add our voices to those who are urgently calling on the Legislature and Governor (Michelle) Lujan Grisham to take action without further delay.

Robin Dozier Otten is former president of the Northern New Mexico Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, former superintendent of N.M.’s Regulation and Licensing Department, former secretary of N.M.’s Human Services Department, and former director of Albuquerque’s Department of Family and Community Services.