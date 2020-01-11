Lobo women end league skid by routing Air Force

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Ahlise Hurst and Jordan Hosey had 13 points each, and Jayla Everett had a double-double as New Mexico finally earned its first Mountain West Conference women’s basketball win Saturday, 75-53 at Air Force.

The Lobo women (10-8, 1-4) avoided the first 0-5 start in league play since the 2011-12 UNM team started 0-6 in Yvonne Sanchez’s first year.

“We really needed a win and we’ll definitely take it,” said UNM coach Mike Bradbury. “We took good shots for the most part and we were good defensively. We still need work on rebounding, but overall not bad.”

Everett went the unusual route to her double-double, with 10 assists to go with her 10 points. Antonia Anderson added 12 points and Jaedyn De La Cerda 10 for UNM.

Kaelin Immel had a game-high 17 points for Air Force (4-12, 2-3), but no other Falcon scored in double figures.

UNM survived a rough outing from guard Aisia Robertson, who went scoreless and had eight turnovers in 29 minutes. Meanwhile, Azaria Robinson, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Anchorage, Alaska, had nine points and five rebounds in 12 minutes in the first significant playing time of her UNM career.

“She’s been practicing better than other people, and she deserved to play,” Bradbury said of Robinson. “The people who showed us they wanted to play the most got the most minutes. And that’s the way we’re going to do things moving forward.”

Box score: UNM 75, Air Force 53

Wednesday

Women: Colorado State

at UNM

7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com