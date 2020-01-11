Suspect charged with murder in August killing

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect has been charged with murder months after police say he shot and killed a man during a fight outside a woman’s home north of Downtown Albuquerque.

Patrick Romero, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault

with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 1 death of Anthony Moya, 39.

Romero was booked and released from county jail in late December on the charges. On Thursday, a state district judge denied a motion to detain Romero until trial, instead placing him on a GPS monitor and ordering him to change methadone clinics – since his is used by Moya’s family.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Prospect NW, near Sixth and Interstate 40. Responding officers found a crowd of people surrounding Moya outside a home. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

According to an order denying pretrial detention filed in District Court, homicide detective Michael Luna, with the Albuquerque Police Department, laid out the details of the case against Romero during Thursday’s hearing:

Luna told the court officers found Moya’s body lying next to a vehicle outside a home. He had been shot once in the arm and twice in the back. Officers found several shell casings, shattered glass from a broken window and a collapsible police baton nearby.

Moya’s father was at the scene and told police he and his son had come to the house – which belonged to a woman Moya had been “romantically involved with” – to get some paperwork. Moya confronted the woman when he found out Romero was at the home, and Romero got involved as the argument “spilled out” into the front yard.

When Moya began hitting Romero’s car with the baton, his father suggested they leave, and his son threw him the car keys, according to the testimony. Moya’s father went to move the vehicle and heard gunfire. When he turned around, he saw his son had been shot.

Moya’s father told police Romero then pointed the gun at him and said “move the car” before Romero and the woman fled in his vehicle. A neighbor also told police that he saw Romero shoot Moya.

During questioning several weeks later, the woman told police she didn’t see the shooting, only heard the gunfire, but Moya had broken a window in her home earlier and had been hitting Romero’s vehicle with the baton. Romero told police he had been in a “verbal altercation” with Romero but denied shooting him.

“Detective Luna did not seek an arrest warrant … in the hopes that additional witnesses would come forward to corroborate the information,” the motion states.

While the allegations against Romero “are violent and extremely concerning” the judge denied the pretrial detention request based on the evidence presented on Moya’s role: that he had broken a window earlier, attacked the vehicle with the baton and had illegal drugs in his system.

“There are issues in this case about whether (Romero) acted in self-defense or acted as a result of sufficient provocation, which would reduce the level of homicide to voluntary manslaughter,” the order states.