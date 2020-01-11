Dam on Rio Chama to get major repair work

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Bureau of Reclamation is preparing for major repairs to El Vado Dam on the Rio Chama in Rio Arriba County.

“The dam has warped over the years, and we have noticed seepage increasing as (El Vado Reservoir) fills,” said Mary Carlson, Reclamation spokesperson for the Albuquerque area office. “This dam is unusual; it’s one of the few steel-faced dams in the country.”

The El Vado Reservoir has a total storage capacity of about 60 billion gallons. Water is released from the reservoir as supplemental irrigation for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and the six area pueblos when the natural flow of the river is not enough.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District finished the dam in 1935. MRGCD transferred ownership of the dam to the Bureau of Reclamation in the 1950s, and the agencies now operate the dam together.

Reclamation crews will backfill the dam by drilling holes into the steel and filling with a concrete layer, then sealing with a synthetic liner over the steel plate. The project will also replace the entire spillway with concrete.

The state road over the dam will be closed during the repairs, so a handful of residents will need to take a detour.

Dam reconstruction, which will take four years, is planned to start in 2022. The final designs and cost estimates are still being prepared. MRGCD will be responsible for 15% of the project costs.

The agency is still creating a plan for how to best store and move irrigation water during dam reconstruction. Carlson said the MRGCD has storage rights in Abiquiu Reservoir, so that might serve as irrigation storage while El Vado Reservoir levels are lowered during construction.

The reservoir stores Rio Chama water as part of the San Juan-Chama Project, which has allowed cities such as Albuquerque to reduce their reliance on groundwater by accessing surface water. Carlson said the agency will be able to store and move San Juan-Chama water during reconstruction.

Lower water levels during the first year of repairs will likely affect recreation at El Vado Lake State Park, which draws thousands of visitors year-round for fishing, boating and camping.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal. Visit reportforamerica.org to learn about the effort to place journalists in local newsrooms around the country.