Justice is Golden

By Journal Staff Report
Published: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 10:30pm
Updated: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 10:37pm

Artist Cheryll Leo-Gwin, alongside fellow artist Stewart Wong, speaks about the sculpture they designed, “View From Gold Mountain,” at the dedication Saturday morning at the Bernalillo County Courthouse in Albuquerque. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the Asian American community, Bernalillo County officials and others gathered for the dedication of “View From Gold Mountain” on Saturday morning at the county courthouse at Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” reads a quote inscribed next to the Asian American art piece Downtown. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

The 16-foot tall monument commemorates the landmark Chinese American civil rights case Territory of New Mexico v. Yee Shun.

Artists Cheryll Leo-Gwin and Stewart Wong, both of Washington state, designed the piece.

“They ask you to approach the sculpture, look up and see the rule of law in the three branches of government – the real pot of gold on Gold Mountain,” the event program read.

