Justice is Golden

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the Asian American community, Bernalillo County officials and others gathered for the dedication of “View From Gold Mountain” on Saturday morning at the county courthouse at Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.

The 16-foot tall monument commemorates the landmark Chinese American civil rights case Territory of New Mexico v. Yee Shun.

Artists Cheryll Leo-Gwin and Stewart Wong, both of Washington state, designed the piece.

“They ask you to approach the sculpture, look up and see the rule of law in the three branches of government – the real pot of gold on Gold Mountain,” the event program read.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................