Boys prep hoops: Cleveland nips No. 1 Volcano Vista for Metro crown

Here they go again. Which is excellent news for the masses.
A season after the boys basketball teams from Cleveland and Volcano Vista elevated the art of the rivalry game to near dizzying heights, the District 1-5A brethren had their first go-round of this season on Saturday afternoon in the final of the Albuquerque Metro Championships.
Naturally, it wasn’t decided until the last seconds and the final shot.
Dion Battle’s potential game-winning 3-pointer for Volcano Vista was back-rimmed with 1.5 seconds left, and Cleveland left Albuquerque High with a tense 48-47 victory, allowing the Storm to repeat as metro champs.
“It’s a good, healthy rivalry we have,” Storm coach Sean Jimenez said. “It’ll be fun.”
Last season, they met four times. Two were decided by a single point, a third by two points, and the fourth went to overtime.
On Saturday, in the second matchup this season of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Class 5A coaches poll — the other was Volcano Vista-Las Cruces last month— the second-ranked and second-seeded Storm (16-0) led the top-ranked and top-seeded Hawks 46-36 with 2:43 remaining.
Volcano Vista (13-1) nearly thieved this one away.
Battle buried a 3-pointer — and was fouled — and his rare four-point play with 2:28 to go cut the deficit to six at 46-40. Moments later, Ian Chavez nailed a 3 for the Hawks.
With 21.4 seconds showing, Battle drained two free throws, and the game was 48-47. After a missed free throw by Aidan Moreno of Cleveland with 19 seconds left, Volcano Vista had possession with a shot to win. Battle was just long.
“They’re a well-coached team. They’re gonna fight all the way until the buzzer goes off,” said Cleveland junior forward Tre Watson, who led the Storm with 20 points. “We knew if we stayed together as a team, we’d be good. We did that.”
The Storm scored the game’s first nine points, although the Hawks chipped away and had a couple of small leads in the second quarter before trailing 26-22 at halftime.
Cleveland’s lead was consistent in the second half, but then came Volcano Vista’s final push.
This win will surely put the Storm into the No. 1 ranking come Monday night.
“We’re gonna react fine,” Watson said. “We’re gonna stay humble, keep working hard in practice, and see where that takes us.”
These teams will square off next on Jan. 22 at Volcano Vista.
“We got down 9-0, and it felt like we were climbing a mountain the entire game,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “And when you play Cleveland, it’s an awfully big mountain.”
No. 2 CLEVELAND 48, No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 47
CLEVELAND (16-0): Tre Watson 20, Dorian Lewis 2, Evan Gonzales 10, Lucas Lovato 2, Nate Hasberry 2, Trey Ortega 1, Aidan Moreno 11. Totals 17 9-14 48.
VOLCANO VISTA (13-1): Noah Cunningham 4, Kaden Valdez 5, Ian Chavez 9, Roberto Gallegos 4, Diego Little 2, Dion Battle 12, Terrin Dickey 11. Totals 15 11-20 47.
Cleveland 12 14 11 11 — 48
Volcano Vista 8 14 8 17 — 47
3-point goals: C 5 (Watson 2, Gonzales 2, Moreno); VV 6 (Chavez 3, Battle 3). Total fouls: C 19; VV 14.
ALBUQUERQUE METRO
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys
First round
Tuesday
No. 1 Volcano Vista 81, No. 16 Rio Grande 55
No. 8 Rio Rancho 98, No. 9 Highland 63
No. 12 Abq. High 66, No. 5 Valley 61
No. 13 Manzano 70, No. 4 Atrisco Heritage 68 (OT)
No. 3 Eldorado 51, No. 14 Sandia 41
No. 6 La Cueva 90, No. 11 Del Norte 76
No. 7 Hope Christian 55, No. 10 West Mesa 52
No. 2 Cleveland 68, No. 15 Cibola 43
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Volcano Vista 55, Rio Rancho 46
Abq. High 66, Manzano 36
La Cueva 73, Eldorado 52
Cleveland 65, Hope Christian 53
Consolation bracket
Highland 71, Rio Grande 41
Valley d. Atrisco Heritage, no score reported
Del Norte 61, Sandia 59
Cibola d. West Mesa, no score reported
Friday
Semifinals
Volcano Vista 57, Albuquerque High 55
Cleveland 56, Eldorado 51
Consolation
Sandia 58, West Mesa 56
Rio Rancho 62, Manzano 49
La Cueva 65, Hope Christian 63
Atrisco Heritage 81, Rio Grande 47
Valley 71, Highland 57
Cibola d. Del Norte, no score reported
Saturday
At Albuquerque High
Championship: Cleveland 48, Volcano Vista 47
Third-place: Eldorado 59, Albuquerque High 52
At Sandia
Fifth-place: La Cueva 54, Rio Rancho 49
Seventh-place: Hope Christian 82, Manzano 56
13th-place: Sandia 62, Atrisco Heritage 56
At Atrisco Heritage
Ninth-place: Cibola 48, Valley 40
11th-place: Del Norte 53, Highland 39
15th-place: West Mesa 64, Rio Grande 48
ALL BOYS SCORES
Artesia 66, Los Alamos 57
Aztec 68, Cuba 61
Cibola 48, Valley 40
Cleveland 48, Volcano Vista 47
Cottonwood Classical 64, Monte del Sol 53
Del Norte 53, Highland 39
Eldorado 59, Albuquerque High 52
Elida 66, Logan 61
Fort Sumner 66, San Jon/Grady 58
Grants 75, Miyamura 47
La Cueva 54, Rio Rancho 49
Maxwell 61, Escalante 43
Native American Community Academy 60, Wingate 54
Pecos 86, Dulce 44
Rehoboth 59, Newcomb 41
Robertson 64, Tularosa 53
Roswell 77, Chaparral 54
Sandia 62, Atrisco Heritage 56
Thoreau 74, Raton 70
Tse Yi Gai 21, Moriarty 17
Tucumcari 73, Santa Fe Prep 52
BOYS BOXES
HOPE CHRISTIAN 82, MANZANO 56
MANZANO (3-8): Jack Kalivoda 17, Spencer Kalivoda 13, Austin Erickson 3, Roman Romero 4, Zion Hall 4, Antwaan Wilson 5, Chuy Villanueva 2, Jonathan Espsinosa 4, Dylan Grube 4. Totals: 20-FG, 8-12-FT 56.
HOPE CHRISTIAN (5-7): Rylie Standridge 6, Jaden Spencer 14, Ryan Foster 5, Parker Sebastian 4, Kayne Dougherty 10, Sean Martinez 16, Garrick Ulibarri 5, Grant Ulibarri 11, Kaden Miller 2, Isaac Valenzuela 6, Colin Evans 3. Totals: 33-FG, 7-12-FT 82.
Manzano 11 10 14 21—56
Hope Christian 21 23 18 20—82
3-pointers: M 8 (J. Kalivoda 2, S. Kalivoda 3, Erickson, Romero, Wilson), HC 9 (Standridge, Spencer 2, Dougherty, Martinez 2, G. Ulibarri, G. Ulibarri, Evans). Team fouls: HC 16, M 13.
SANDIA 62, ATRISCO HERITAGE 56
SANDIA (3-9): Dovirs Riley 6, Seth Garcia 18, Eli Lovato 11, Sean Johnson 27. Totals: 25-FG, 9-10-FT 62.
ATRISCO HERITAGE (8-5): Dominic Rivas 6, Elijah Gaxiola 13, Joziah Ramos 21, Isaiah Brooks 9, Malachi Crawford 3, Colby Wade 4. Totals: 19-FG, 12-14-FT 56.
Sandia 13 16 17 16—62
Atrisco Heritage 17 16 14 9—56
3-pointers: S 3 (Riley 2, Johnson), A 6 (Rivas 2, Ramos 2, Gaxiola, Brooks). Team fouls: S 12, A 13.
ABQ. ACADEMY 53, POJOAQUE 43
POJOAQUE (5-8): Nathan Valdez 2, Sean Aragon 15, Marcos Vigil 4, Noah De La Cruz 10, Dante Ortiz 6, Lukus Archibeque 4, Andrew Garcia 2. Totals: 18-FG, 3-8-FT 43.
ABQ. ACADEMY (7-3): Kellan Gehres 2, Ryan Yassin 8, Will James 2, Aidan Burrell 6, Max Kunz 6, Brady Forde 18, Bobby Bradley 11. Totals: 19-FG, 11-17-FT 53.
Pojoaque 10 10 17 6—43
Abq. Academy 13 14 9 17—53
3-pointers: P 4 (Aragon 2, De La Cruz 2), AA 4 (Yassin 2, Burrell 2). Team fouls: P 19, AA 12. Fouled out: P, Aragon.
