Boys prep hoops: Cleveland nips No. 1 Volcano Vista for Metro crown

Here they go again. Which is excellent news for the masses.

A season after the boys basketball teams from Cleveland and Volcano Vista elevated the art of the rivalry game to near dizzying heights, the District 1-5A brethren had their first go-round of this season on Saturday afternoon in the final of the Albuquerque Metro Championships.

Naturally, it wasn’t decided until the last seconds and the final shot.

Dion Battle’s potential game-winning 3-pointer for Volcano Vista was back-rimmed with 1.5 seconds left, and Cleveland left Albuquerque High with a tense 48-47 victory, allowing the Storm to repeat as metro champs.

“It’s a good, healthy rivalry we have,” Storm coach Sean Jimenez said. “It’ll be fun.”

Last season, they met four times. Two were decided by a single point, a third by two points, and the fourth went to overtime.

On Saturday, in the second matchup this season of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the Class 5A coaches poll — the other was Volcano Vista-Las Cruces last month— the second-ranked and second-seeded Storm (16-0) led the top-ranked and top-seeded Hawks 46-36 with 2:43 remaining.

Volcano Vista (13-1) nearly thieved this one away.

Battle buried a 3-pointer — and was fouled — and his rare four-point play with 2:28 to go cut the deficit to six at 46-40. Moments later, Ian Chavez nailed a 3 for the Hawks.

With 21.4 seconds showing, Battle drained two free throws, and the game was 48-47. After a missed free throw by Aidan Moreno of Cleveland with 19 seconds left, Volcano Vista had possession with a shot to win. Battle was just long.

“They’re a well-coached team. They’re gonna fight all the way until the buzzer goes off,” said Cleveland junior forward Tre Watson, who led the Storm with 20 points. “We knew if we stayed together as a team, we’d be good. We did that.”

The Storm scored the game’s first nine points, although the Hawks chipped away and had a couple of small leads in the second quarter before trailing 26-22 at halftime.

Cleveland’s lead was consistent in the second half, but then came Volcano Vista’s final push.

This win will surely put the Storm into the No. 1 ranking come Monday night.

“We’re gonna react fine,” Watson said. “We’re gonna stay humble, keep working hard in practice, and see where that takes us.”

These teams will square off next on Jan. 22 at Volcano Vista.

“We got down 9-0, and it felt like we were climbing a mountain the entire game,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “And when you play Cleveland, it’s an awfully big mountain.”

No. 2 CLEVELAND 48, No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 47

CLEVELAND (16-0): Tre Watson 20, Dorian Lewis 2, Evan Gonzales 10, Lucas Lovato 2, Nate Hasberry 2, Trey Ortega 1, Aidan Moreno 11. Totals 17 9-14 48.

VOLCANO VISTA (13-1): Noah Cunningham 4, Kaden Valdez 5, Ian Chavez 9, Roberto Gallegos 4, Diego Little 2, Dion Battle 12, Terrin Dickey 11. Totals 15 11-20 47.

Cleveland 12 14 11 11 — 48

Volcano Vista 8 14 8 17 — 47

3-point goals: C 5 (Watson 2, Gonzales 2, Moreno); VV 6 (Chavez 3, Battle 3). Total fouls: C 19; VV 14.

ALBUQUERQUE METRO

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys

First round

Tuesday

No. 1 Volcano Vista 81, No. 16 Rio Grande 55

No. 8 Rio Rancho 98, No. 9 Highland 63

No. 12 Abq. High 66, No. 5 Valley 61

No. 13 Manzano 70, No. 4 Atrisco Heritage 68 (OT)

No. 3 Eldorado 51, No. 14 Sandia 41

No. 6 La Cueva 90, No. 11 Del Norte 76

No. 7 Hope Christian 55, No. 10 West Mesa 52

No. 2 Cleveland 68, No. 15 Cibola 43

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Volcano Vista 55, Rio Rancho 46

Abq. High 66, Manzano 36

La Cueva 73, Eldorado 52

Cleveland 65, Hope Christian 53

Consolation bracket

Highland 71, Rio Grande 41

Valley d. Atrisco Heritage, no score reported

Del Norte 61, Sandia 59

Cibola d. West Mesa, no score reported

Friday

Semifinals

Volcano Vista 57, Albuquerque High 55

Cleveland 56, Eldorado 51

Consolation

Sandia 58, West Mesa 56

Rio Rancho 62, Manzano 49

La Cueva 65, Hope Christian 63

Atrisco Heritage 81, Rio Grande 47

Valley 71, Highland 57

Cibola d. Del Norte, no score reported

Saturday

At Albuquerque High

Championship: Cleveland 48, Volcano Vista 47

Third-place: Eldorado 59, Albuquerque High 52

At Sandia

Fifth-place: La Cueva 54, Rio Rancho 49

Seventh-place: Hope Christian 82, Manzano 56

13th-place: Sandia 62, Atrisco Heritage 56

At Atrisco Heritage

Ninth-place: Cibola 48, Valley 40

11th-place: Del Norte 53, Highland 39

15th-place: West Mesa 64, Rio Grande 48

ALL BOYS SCORES

Artesia 66, Los Alamos 57

Aztec 68, Cuba 61

Cibola 48, Valley 40

Cleveland 48, Volcano Vista 47

Cottonwood Classical 64, Monte del Sol 53

Del Norte 53, Highland 39

Eldorado 59, Albuquerque High 52

Elida 66, Logan 61

Fort Sumner 66, San Jon/Grady 58

Grants 75, Miyamura 47

La Cueva 54, Rio Rancho 49

Maxwell 61, Escalante 43

Native American Community Academy 60, Wingate 54

Pecos 86, Dulce 44

Rehoboth 59, Newcomb 41

Robertson 64, Tularosa 53

Roswell 77, Chaparral 54

Sandia 62, Atrisco Heritage 56

Thoreau 74, Raton 70

Tse Yi Gai 21, Moriarty 17

Tucumcari 73, Santa Fe Prep 52

BOYS BOXES

HOPE CHRISTIAN 82, MANZANO 56

MANZANO (3-8): Jack Kalivoda 17, Spencer Kalivoda 13, Austin Erickson 3, Roman Romero 4, Zion Hall 4, Antwaan Wilson 5, Chuy Villanueva 2, Jonathan Espsinosa 4, Dylan Grube 4. Totals: 20-FG, 8-12-FT 56.

HOPE CHRISTIAN (5-7): Rylie Standridge 6, Jaden Spencer 14, Ryan Foster 5, Parker Sebastian 4, Kayne Dougherty 10, Sean Martinez 16, Garrick Ulibarri 5, Grant Ulibarri 11, Kaden Miller 2, Isaac Valenzuela 6, Colin Evans 3. Totals: 33-FG, 7-12-FT 82.

Manzano 11 10 14 21—56

Hope Christian 21 23 18 20—82

3-pointers: M 8 (J. Kalivoda 2, S. Kalivoda 3, Erickson, Romero, Wilson), HC 9 (Standridge, Spencer 2, Dougherty, Martinez 2, G. Ulibarri, G. Ulibarri, Evans). Team fouls: HC 16, M 13.

SANDIA 62, ATRISCO HERITAGE 56

SANDIA (3-9): Dovirs Riley 6, Seth Garcia 18, Eli Lovato 11, Sean Johnson 27. Totals: 25-FG, 9-10-FT 62.

ATRISCO HERITAGE (8-5): Dominic Rivas 6, Elijah Gaxiola 13, Joziah Ramos 21, Isaiah Brooks 9, Malachi Crawford 3, Colby Wade 4. Totals: 19-FG, 12-14-FT 56.

Sandia 13 16 17 16—62

Atrisco Heritage 17 16 14 9—56

3-pointers: S 3 (Riley 2, Johnson), A 6 (Rivas 2, Ramos 2, Gaxiola, Brooks). Team fouls: S 12, A 13.

ABQ. ACADEMY 53, POJOAQUE 43

POJOAQUE (5-8): Nathan Valdez 2, Sean Aragon 15, Marcos Vigil 4, Noah De La Cruz 10, Dante Ortiz 6, Lukus Archibeque 4, Andrew Garcia 2. Totals: 18-FG, 3-8-FT 43.

ABQ. ACADEMY (7-3): Kellan Gehres 2, Ryan Yassin 8, Will James 2, Aidan Burrell 6, Max Kunz 6, Brady Forde 18, Bobby Bradley 11. Totals: 19-FG, 11-17-FT 53.

Pojoaque 10 10 17 6—43

Abq. Academy 13 14 9 17—53

3-pointers: P 4 (Aragon 2, De La Cruz 2), AA 4 (Yassin 2, Burrell 2). Team fouls: P 19, AA 12. Fouled out: P, Aragon.