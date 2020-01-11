Girls prep hoops: La Cueva ends West Mesa’s Metro reign

There was a punch, by La Cueva. There was a sharp counterpunch, by West Mesa.
And then, finally, a definitive counter by the Bears.
La Cueva’s second-seeded girls basketball team endured some extreme ups and downs, but finally put an end to the Mustangs’ recent dominance at the Albuquerque Metro Championships, as a 13-0 run to close the third quarter propelled the Bears to a 68-58 victory on Saturday night at Albuquerque High.
“We’re super competitive, and we’ve been talking about this since the beginning of the season, how bad we wanted this, this metro title,” said La Cueva sophomore guard Jerzie Jones, who scored 14 points.
A compelling final swung back and forth in dramatic ways.
The Bears (11-1 and winners of 11 in a row) opened the game on a 17-1 run — but that lead didn’t even survive until halftime, what with No. 4-seeded West Mesa (8-3) regrouping impressively to take a 36-32 edge.
Later, with West Mesa in control 46-40 and flustering the Bears with a pesky zone defense, La Cueva rattled off the final 13 points of the third quarter, held the Mustangs scoreless for five crucial minutes and, when given a second chance to protect a lead, was up to the challenge.
“We just got a lot of energy in the locker room (at halftime), and we needed to bring all our stuff back and turn it around,” said senior guard Kaya Ingram, who led the Bears with 18 points.
West Mesa was forced into eight turnovers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, many of them biting the Mustangs at the other end.
For much of this, La Cueva coach Robert Perea credited sophomore guard Erica Ihlein and her defense on West Mesa’s standout senior, Emily Burk. Several guards, including Jones and Rylie Ottmann, were in some foul difficulty, so Ihlein’s minutes were hugely important.
“She flustered Burk, I think, and just used all her energy and got them out of the rhythm that they were in,” Perea said. “She put faith back in our defense, if you will. She gave us the spark we needed.”
At 53-49 for La Cueva, the Bears went on a 7-0 run, with Ingram’s straightaway 3 the key basket. West Mesa was spent.
Still, the Mustangs put up a valiant effort in their attempt to four-peat at metros.
“I think we consumed a lot of energy (coming back),” West Mesa coach Manny Otero said. “We kind of wore down in the third and fourth quarters.”
Jazmin Cordova’s 21 points were team-best for West Mesa. Burk finished with 11, but was scoreless in the second half.
These District 2-5A rivals will meet next on Feb. 4 at La Cueva.
No. 2 LA CUEVA 68, No. 4 WEST MESA 58
WEST MESA (8-3): Monique Jackson 14, Asset Drane 4, Alicia Varoz 6, Emily Burk 11, Jazmin Cordova 21, Crystal Aspaas 2. Totals 19 13-20 58.
LA CUEVA (11-1): Rylie Ottmann 6, Jerzie Jones 14, Emma Cook 2, Carolina Romero 11, Kaya Ingram 18, Saige Garnand-Gomez 5, Teona Savic 12. Totals 22 18-30 68.
West Mesa 17 19 10 12 — 58
La Cueva 26 6 21 15 — 68
3-point goals: WM 7 (Cordova 2, Burk 2, Varoz 2, Jackson); LC 6 (Romero 3, Ingram, Garnand-Gomez, Jones). Total fouls: WM 20; LC 21. Fouled out: LC, Jones. Technical: WM, Jackson.
METRO TOURNAMENT
Girls
First round
Tuesday
No. 1 Volcano Vista 66, No. 16 Rio Grande 19
No. 9 Abq. High 55, No. 8 Eldorado 48 (OT)
No. 5 Cibola 69, No. 12 Valley 42
No. 4 West Mesa 51, No. 13 Atrisco Heritage 39
No. 3 Sandia 45, No. 14 Manzano 38
No. 6 Cleveland 54, No. 11 Hope Christian 53
No. 10 Rio Rancho 34, No. 7 Highland 33
No. 2 La Cueva 64, No. 15 Del Norte 37
Wednesday
Quarterfinals
Volcano Vista 63, Abq. High 45
West Mesa 54, Cibola 42
Sandia 66, Cleveland 38
La Cueva 60, Rio Rancho 37
Consolation bracket
Eldorado d. Rio Grande, no score reported
Atrisco Heritage 61, Valley 57
Manzano 49, Hope Christian 38
Highland 63, Del Norte 30
Friday
Semifinals
West Mesa 59, Volcano Vista 47
La Cueva 74, Sandia 53
Consolation
Hope Christian 59, Del Norte 48
Cibola 67, Albuquerque High 45
Rio Rancho 45, Cleveland 39
Valley d. Rio Grande, no score reported
Eldorado 50, Atrisco Heritage 28
Highland 65, Manzano 55
Saturday
At Albuquerque High
Championship: La Cueva 68, West Mesa 58
Third-place: Volcano Vista 53, Sandia 42
At Del Norte
13th-place: Hope Christian 69, Valley 58
Fifth-place: Cibola 43, Rio Rancho 24
Seventh-place: Cleveland 57, Albuquerque High 45
At Rio Grande
Ninth-place: Highland 55, Eldorado 50
11th-place: Manzano d. Atrisco Heritage, no score reported
15th-place: Rio Grande vs. Del Norte, no score reported
ALL GIRLS SCORES
Animas 46, Cliff 45
Capital 43, Taos 21
Carlsbad 34, Portales 29
Carrizozo 29, Academy for Technology and The Classics 28
Cibola 43, Rio Rancho 24
Cleveland 57, Albuquerque High 45
Clovis 55, Amarillo Caprock, Texas 48
Clovis Christian 44, San Jon/Grady 29
Cottonwood Classical 38, Capitan 31
Escalante 49, Maxwell 42
Farmington 73, Tohatchi 53
Fort Sumner 44, Texico 27
Gallup 63, Pojoaque 40
Gateway Christian 57, Jal 26
Goddard 74, Chaparral 27
Highland 55, Eldorado 50
Hope Christian 69, Valley 58
Jemez Valley 52, Walatowa Charter 46
Kirtland Central 56, Espanola Valley 44
La Cueva 68, West Mesa 58
Los Lunas 84, Roswell 17
Mora 42, Wingate 40
Mountainair 55, Monte del Sol 17
Questa 49, Antonito, Colo. 20
Rehoboth 56, Navajo Prep 52
Santa Fe Indian 64, Newcomb 54
Santa Rosa 54, Bosque School 36
Silver 54, Tularosa 45
Socorro 38, Crownpoint 32
Volcano Vista 53, Sandia 42
Zuni 59, Hatch Valley 56
GIRLS SUMMARIES
LOS LUNAS 84, ROSWELL 17
Roswell 4 5 7 1—17
Los Lunas 27 26 22 9—84
Leading scorers: Makenzie Parin 5; LL, Dani Ross 21, Feleena Gabaldon 15, Natalie Jojola 14, Klarissa Hall 12, Mia Guest 10. Team fouls: R 10, LL 13.
CLEVELAND 57, ABQ. HIGH 45
ABQ. HIGH: MC Curtis 3, Briana Cole 21, Lelanie Love 7, Tiara Pendleton 12, Vanessa Baca 2. Totals: 16-FG, 7-11-FT 45.
CLEVELAND (11-5): Hannah Lammens 1, Shawntae Salazar 12, Angelique Abeyta 3, Alexa Madueno 3, Isabella Goss 1, Isabelle Valdez 4, Jordan Barnard 6, Vanessa Rendon 18, Skyla Lillard 3, Allyson Frank 6. Totals: 19-FG, 15-22-FT 57.
Abq. High 9 6 16 14—45
Cleveland 19 13 17 8—57
3-pointers: A 6 (Curtis, Cole 5), C 4 (Salazar 2, Madueno, Rendon). Team fouls: A 20, C 13. Fouled out: A, Love. Tech.: A, bench.
CAPITAL 43, TAOS 21
Taos 5 0 6 10—21
Capital 12 2 14 15—43
Leading scorers: Dahnyell Martinez 6; C, Rebecca Sorensen 13. Team fouls: T 15, C 18. Fouled out: T, Martinez. Rec.: C 5-9.
