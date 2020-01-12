Lobo Carlton Bragg charged with DWI, removed from team

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico senior forward Carlton Bragg Jr. was arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department early Sunday morning and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and possession of under one ounce of marijuana, according to arrest records.

Lobos head coach Paul Weir told the Journal on Sunday that Bragg has been removed from the team as a result, though it is unclear if that could change before the end of the season.

“Based on what I know at this time, I will be removing him from the team,” Weir said Sunday night in an email. “My hope is that he can find increased time and attention to heed to his personal well being. My sole purpose going forward is to support Carlton in his health and growth as a young man. The game of life is much more important than basketball right now. I still believe in him and hope this next step will allow him to develop into a strong, responsible young adult while also completing his degree here at UNM. I am rooting that this next chapter is his best one yet.”

The 24-year-old Bragg was released from custody Sunday morning, according to Metropolitan Detention Center records. He has seven credit hours remaining before earning his degree, though already walked in December’s commencement ceremony.

According to a report filed by the Albuquerque Police Department, Bragg was arrested at a sobriety checkpoint near Broadway Boulevard and Coal Avenue driving a white BMW at 1:21 a.m. Sunday.

The reporting officer included in the report that Bragg smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, “admitted drinking 2 glasses of wine between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.”, performed poorly on the horizontal gaze field sobriety test, the one leg stand test and the walk and turn test. Bragg refused to submit to a breath test, APD reports and then “was very irate with officers once arrested.”

Once arrested for the DWI charge, a transport officer “located a small amount of marijuana on Carlton during the booking process” of his arrest.

The UNM Athletic Department released a statement Sunday afternoon saying it is aware of the situation and looking into it further.

Bragg played in Saturday’s win over Air Force in Dreamstyle Arena – the Pit, his second game back after having served a three-game suspension stemming from an allegation from a 20-year-old woman that he tried to have sex with her against her will over the summer. The allegation was not brought to UNM’s attention until prior to the suspension, athletic department personnel have said, but UNM student athletes, including Bragg, were being interviewed by police about the matter several weeks prior to the suspension being handed down.

Bragg has not been charged with a crime in that matter, but the APD police report on the case does list the charge as attempted criminal sexual penetration and it was forwarded to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, which then conflicted the case out to the district attorney’s office in Alamogordo to review and determine if charges should be pursued.

Attempts to reach Bragg, or an attorney representing him, for comment have been unsuccessful.

Asked via email on Sunday how the recent issues with Bragg reflect on the university as a whole, not just on athletics, UNM chief marketing and communications officer Cinnamon Blair responded with the following on behalf of the university:

“Student-athletes and team success contribute to the University’s overall image. Because of the high visibility of Lobo athletics, any off-the-court issues related to student-athletes are often amplified. However, they do not independently detract from the numerous outstanding contributions and successes of our Lobo community –many of which may never be publicly reported– that forge the deeper image of service, scholarship, discovery and fortitude for which UNM is known.”

Still, despite repeated attempts for comment from UNM as to what specifically led to its feeling comfortable enough to reinstate Bragg after the three game suspension, Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez and the university’s communications department have not responded.

Lobo basketball coach Paul Weir has only said questions should be directed to Nuñez and he will comment at some time, but he can not do so at the moment.

Bragg, a 6-foot-10 senior forward who started his college career at Kansas, and J.J. Caldwell, a 6-1 junior point guard who started his college career at Texas A&M, were both suspended indefinitely before the Dec. 22 game against Houston Baptist. But UNM did not say then, or since, why the two were withheld from all team activities. It did say the two matters are unrelated but the Journal has reported but have pending legal issues under review by prosecutors (Caldwell also has not been charged, but has an allegation of misdemeanor battery against a household member for an alleged Dec. 14 incident in his apartment near the Pit).

Bragg has played in 15 games this season for the Lobos, who are off to a 15-3 overall start and 4-1 in Mountain West play. He is averaging 12.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots.

During his sophomore season at Kansas, Bragg was suspended from the team when arrested and charged with battery against a woman in 2016. Not only was that charge dropped, the woman who made the allegation against him was later charged with a crime when video surveillance of the incident was reviewed by prosecutors.

Bragg later transferred from Kansas to Arizona State, where he was kicked off the team in less than a semester for an unspecified team violation, and transferred to UNM, where this year he was named a team captain and is one class away from completing his course work for a degree. He participated in December’s commencement ceremony.

Journal staff writer Pilar Martinez contributed to this article.