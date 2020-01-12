Sports Speak Up! Readers grow frustrated with UNM Athletics’ off-the-court issues

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MY BARBER VAGUELY follows UNM athletics and counts on me for a monthly update. He asked if anyone ever found out why the football players refused to suit up? No. Are they allowed to keep their scholarships? Apparently so. Any word on the two women’s basketball players who quit? Zero. Are they still on scholarship? Nobody knows. … No comment from UNM regarding anything? Correct. This has become one bizarre university. Yes, indeed. Welcome to 2020.

— Old School Lobo

MEMO TO LOBO Basketball Coach Mr. Weir: Stop recruiting … bad citizens, to play basketball at UNM! As we can all see, they will not suddenly change their behavior when they arrive on campus. In the short term you may win a few more games, but you will lose the fans. I for one will not be attending another game anytime soon.

— Uptown Ed

SOME OF THE GREATEST coaches in college and the NFL started out at the high school level. A good coach must be a leader, motivator and teacher of assistants and players. Just because someone knows his Xs and Osdoes not make him a successful coach. The players with talent will always follow a leader. You can teach talent, but not make talent. We shall see what coach Gonzales brings to UNM Football in two years.

— RC

NOW (READERS) are complaining about (UNM football coach Danny) Gonzales hiring his brother in law. How many of you can say honestly you like your in-laws? Most of you are complaining about not having enough local kids, who better than coach Howes? He has 10 years of seeing local talent. Stop complaining (and) give it time to work itself out .

— Theodore