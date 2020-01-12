Brummell, Hultberg, Lujan among additional NMSHOF honorees

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Bernard “Gig” Brummell, Fred Hultberg and Michael Lujan will be honored with the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame’s Award of Distinction at the organization’s annual induction banquet on April 5.

The Hall of Fame also has announced its annual award winners for 2019.

They are:

Pascal Siakam, New Mexico State and Toronto Raptors basketball, Pro Athlete of the Year; Carmen Corley, Eldorado tennis, High School Female Athlete; Connor O’Toole, La Cueva football/track, High School Male Athlete; Manny Otero, West Mesa girls basketball, High School Coach; Albuquerque High boys soccer and West Mesa girls basketball, High School Teams.

Weini Kelati, UNM cross country/track, College Female Athlete; Nick Gonzales, NMSU baseball, College Male Athlete; Joe Franklin, UNM cross country, College Coach; UNM women’s cross country, College Team; 2019 National Senior Games, Promotion of the Year; Austin Denton and his parents, Brian and Tracy Denton, Special Recognition.

Regarding the Award of Distinction honorees:

• Brummell was a two-sport letterman (basketball, baseball, track) at UNM in the late 1950s. After two years as a pitcher for the Albuquerque Dukes, Brummell began a business career in Albuquerque. He has served on numerous boards and worked with several service organizations.

• Hultberg has served for 28 years years as executive director of the New Mexico Games. He has been a NMSHOF board member, was a volunteer at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics and remains active in the New Mexico tennis community.

• Lujan, a Rio Grande graduate, began a career as an educator and coach in 1974 after an outstanding wrestling career at RGHS.

During his career as wrestling coach at Santa Fe High School, Lujan turned out 28 state champions.

Among Lujan’s many honors was his 2007 induction into the AAU National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The 2019 NMSHOF induction class, announced in December, includes Alan Branch, football; Jimmy Collins, basketball; Rob Evans, basketball; Holly Holm, boxing/MMA; Nick Pino, basketball; Danny Romero, boxing; and Carolyn Thompson, basketball.

April 5

NMSHOF banquet, Albuquerque Convention Center.

Tickets: NMSHOF.com