NM Runners struggle in Wichita

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WICHITA, Kan. – The New Mexico Runners fell to the 5-0 Wichita Wings 9-3 at Harman Arena in Park City, Kansas on evening in Major Arena Soccer League 2 play.

It would be the Wings to score first about halfway into the first quarter. They would then continue to press the Runners as they scored another to close out the 1st quarter leading 2-0.

New Mexico’s defense worked to keep Wichita at bay for about 3 minutes where the Wings took a 3-0 lead. Midfielder Jacob Gandarilla would move quickly to set up Miguel Avila to cut the Wings lead down 4-1 with 6:30 remaining in the quarter. In just under a minute Midfielder Edward Oropesa clipped in a chip shot to cut the Wichita league 4-2. The Wings would put in two more to close out the half 6-2.

Quarter 3 was all Wings as they pushed the gas to challenge the Runners’ midfield by scoring 2 more. Midfielder Justin White set up Forward Miguel Garcia with a beautiful shot to the back of the net to slow down the Wichita press. The 3rd quarter would end at 9-3 with the Wings leading.

The 4th quarter would be a defensive one as the Runners would step up to stop the pressure from Wichita. No goals were scored .

New Mexico (4-3) will be on a two-week bye and return home on be STEM & Educators Appreciation Night with tickets $13 at the door and proceeds going to the Rio Rancho Education Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................