Lawsuit alleges inappropriate pat-down

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

On Jan. 19, 2018, State Police stopped a vehicle as it traveled north on Interstate 25 in Sierra County. The male driver and one of his female passengers had outstanding warrants and were ultimately taken into custody.

A lawsuit filed last week in Santa Fe alleges a male officer inappropriately touched the woman “under the guise of a ‘pat down,’ ” despite the fact that a female officer was only 15 minutes away.

The plaintiff says the officer touched her breasts and inner thighs, put his hands under the waistband of her pants and grabbed her bottom. And her lawyer, Erin Chavez, said the entire search happened directly in front of a dashboard camera.

The male driver, on the other hand, was never patted down, according to Chavez who works at the Kennedy, Kennedy and Ives law firm.

“There’s disparate treatment between the male and the female,” Chavez said in an interview Thursday. Chavez said the search was odd, and that research showed that this was not his typical conduct.

“We looked, and it’s the only time he ever did this,” Chavez said.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

A New Mexico State Police spokesman did not respond to a request seeking comment on the suit.

“The acts and the failures to act by (the Department of Public Safety), by and through NMSP, constitutes negligence, gross negligence, and/or recklessness towards plaintiff and subjected other females pulled over by NMSP to the same battery and danger inflicted on plaintiff,” states the suit, filed by plaintiff Cheri Chavez, who is not related to Erin Chavez.

The suit says DPS has a duty to adequately train and supervise its officers and to protect the safety and welfare of all New Mexicans. It accuses the agency of negligence and the officer of battery, and it seeks unspecified damages.