COVID surge prompts Rio Rancho to shut City Hall after Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Citing the spike in coronavirus cases and state public health orders, among other factors, the City of Rio Rancho is closing its City Hall to the public after the workday Monday until further notice.

The city in a Friday news release announced the closure, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

“The purpose of doing so is to increase social distancing efforts, expand teleworking opportunities, and limit gatherings,” the city said. “Other city facilities will remain open in a limited capacity or have altered services. During this time, city personnel will still provide services to citizens electronically or by phone. Other city services, such as emergency services, road repair and maintenance, utilities billing, and development services-related will continue to be fully operational.”

City officials said the action was taken “out of an abundance of caution” and “in an effort to reduce the stress on our health care system.”

“We encourage citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, wearing a mask and socially distancing when going out in public, and washing their hands,” the city said.

