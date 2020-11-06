Suspect charged in homeless man’s slaying on West Side

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A homeless man accused of stabbing another homeless man to death over some “bad” meth and setting his tent on fire Wednesday night on the West Side has been arrested.

Marcus Swimmer, 25, is charged with an open count of murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the death of 62-year-old Michael Holloway. It is unclear if Swimmer has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the Taco Bell at Coors and Irving NW after a man reported someone had stabbed his friend. Arriving police found a tent on fire in a nearby field and, after firefighters doused it, discovered Holloway’s body inside.

Holloway had been stabbed three times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Holloway’s friend told police the two were in Holloway’s tent with another man, who had a tattoo of an arrow under his eye.

The friend said he heard Holloway yelling and looked over to see the other man stabbing him with a machete. The friend told police he ran away to call 911 and, when he returned, the tent was on fire.

The next day, around 2 p.m., detectives were interviewing people in the area when they saw a man with an arrow tattoo outside a nearby movie theater. Police noticed the man – identified as Swimmer – had recently dyed his hair blue as dye was still “dripping from his head.”

Swimmer told police the incident began with a dispute over “bad” methamphetamine.

Swimmer said earlier in the day he had snorted some meth from Holloway that made him cough up blood. Later, in the tent, Swimmer said an argument broke out between the two and Swimmer “lost it,” stabbing Holloway with a knife.

Swimmer told police he then lit the tent on fire to “cover up the murder” and dyed his hair blue because he “was scared and did not want to get caught.”