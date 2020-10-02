School board approves HVAC work, legislative priorities Monday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Students at six Rio Rancho school buildings won’t sweat it out in the classrooms in the fall and spring, nor shiver from cold in winter, now that they’re getting new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

That was one of the highlights in the 52-minute meeting of the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education on Nov. 2.

On Oct. 29, proposals for HVAC work on some RRPS buildings were evaluated and scored based on criteria in the request for proposals. The evaluation committee recommended different companies get the contract at different schools.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

The schools in line for HVAC work, the company awarded the bid and the project cost are:

• Eagle Ridge and Mountain View middle schools: Wilson & Co., $6.96 million;

• Puesta del Sol Elementary: Greer Stafford SJCF Architecture, $5.96 million;

• Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary: Vigil & Associates, $3.55 million;

• Colinas del Norte Elementary: McClain + Yu Associates, $2.3 million; and

• Rio Rancho Elementary: Studio Southwest Architects, $1.55 million.

Melanie Archibeque, executive director for facilities, said “soft costs,” not under the general contractors’ bids, were involved, too. Soft costs are often considered intangible but critically important to a project; such expenses can generally be classified as professional services and regulatory fees, but include furnishings, etc.

Good news

With the pandemic still raging with no end in sight, Superintendent Sue Cleveland opened the meeting by a “focus on some of the really good things … staying positive in a COVID world.”

She told the board members of anticipated changes in the annual spelling bee and how proud she was that RRPS employees raised $113,000 for the United Way in 2019 and accumulated a truckload full of food for Storehouse West.

Cleveland also gave a school-by-school account of activities helping students be happier and, in some cases, creative.

She talked about the new Shining Stars Preschool earning “five-star” recognition, which she said was “top of the line for preschools.” Puesta del Sol is having “Thankful Thursdays”; MLK Jr. Elementary is recognizing its teachers in a “We see U” promotion; and Sandia Vista Elementary enjoyed a Super Heroes Day, among other schools using creative ways to get people to forget the pandemic, even if for a few minutes.

Legislative priorities

The board also approved lobbyist Cris Balzano’s amended list of priorities for the 2021 state legislature:

• Hold school district funding harmless for declining enrollment arising from COVID-19;

• Ensure student-transportation funding is adequate, including a safe ride to and from school, competitive wages, fuel costs and replacement buses;

• Ensure textbooks and instructional materials, including digital textbooks and necessary devices and infrastructure, are adequately funded, allowing districts to complete full adoptions and replace consumables and damaged books or devices;

• Oppose new unfunded mandates for school districts, including legislation that would increase cost, work, time or burden for school districts as they continue to respond to COVID-19;

• Ensure districts receive necessary funding to offset expenses from COVID-19 policies, including costs of personal protective equipment and building upgrades such as air filtration;

• Do not reduce or deplete district cash balances;

• Ensure at-risk students have the opportunity and resources to obtain equitable education that prepares them for college and careers;

• Ensure districts have adequate, ongoing funding for the provision of behavioral and mental health services; and

• Consider adjusting the 2019 Diabetes Management Bill, SB 48, to include funding for increased requirements for school districts.

Other business

The board also commended RRPS Athletics, Fine Arts and Student Activities, all celebrating student success in a different world, and thanked Friends of Libraries and Literacy for its $3,500 donation to the district for the purchase of eBooks.

The school board’s next virtual meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Student’s comment

Board members received one public comment.

It was from a high school senior, who suggested students “attend” one class per day.

Savannah Tafoya emailed that she “just wanted to reach out about the new system that is being talked about for online Google Meets for the high school. I believe that only having one class per day allows enough time for school, work and personal activities. It always (sic) students to work at their own pace. But having odd and even classes every other day would make students feel more stressed and overwhelmed and having less personal time and space to freely complete their work.

“Only having one class a day always (sic) me enough time to finish work, attend my meet and go on and finish personal activities after school freely.”