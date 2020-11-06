Delivery alert

Race takes shape for NM Senate leadership post

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 6:10pm
Updated: Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 6:36pm

The departure of Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, sets up a race to succeed her next year. In this file photo from June, she speaks with Sen. Clemente Sanchez, D-Grants, before the start of a committee meeting. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — At least four or five Democrats are running to serve as Senate president pro tem — a key leadership position that helps shape the Senate’s committee system.

Among those seeking the position are Democrat Pete Campos of Las Vegas and three Albuquerque Democrats — Daniel Ivey-Soto, Linda Lopez and Mimi Stewart. Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, is also believed to be running, though the Journal couldn’t immediately reach him Friday.

Each candidate already has a committee or leadership position of some sort: Campos is chairman of the Democratic caucus; Ivey-Soto serves as Senate parliamentarian and vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Lopez is chairwoman of the Rules Committee; Stewart is the majority whip; and Ortiz y Pino is chairman of the Public Affairs Committee.

The winner would succeed Mary Kay Papen, a Las Cruces Democrat who lost her re-election bid in the June primary.

The president pro tem is chosen by the Senate as a whole but is usually a member of the majority party. Democrats are set to hold a 27-15 edge next session.

The senate president pro tem serves as leader of the committees committee — a panel that chooses the chairpersons of the Senate’s standing committees and their membership. Committee chairpersons have substantial influence over the flow of legislation, such as what gets heard and when.

The president pro tem also presides over the entire Senate, in some circumstances.

 


