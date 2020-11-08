Santa Fe County offers help with rent, mortgage payments

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Housing is a basic human need regardless of the circumstances, but during the COVID-19 pandemic there’s been an increased emphasis on staying home.

Unfortunately, people who have lost their job or had hour reductions due to the pandemic are struggling to make their rent or mortgage payments. Even though there is a temporary ban on evictions, these bills still add up.

To combat this, Santa Fe County received $2 million – $1 million more than originally requested – in federal COVID-19 relief money through the CARES Act for housing relief. This money is currently being given out by Santa Fe County to those who are behind on their mortgage or rent payments due to the pandemic.

To qualify, a person must reside in Santa Fe County, have an adult household member who has lost a job, been furloughed or had work hours cut on or after March 1; be behind on their rent or mortgage payments; and have a gross monthly income below 80% of the median income for renters, and a gross monthly income below 100% of the area median income if paying a mortgage.”

County residents have until Dec. 31 to apply for relief and the county has until Jan. 31 to issue payments. Applications are available online in English and Spanish on Santa Fe County’s website.

“Right now, we are dealing with a pandemic,” Carmelina Hart, county communications coordinator, said. “And it’s been very, very important for people to stay home, so they need a home to stay in. In addition to that, the weather is starting to change and it’s getting colder out there … . Whether you rent or you pay a mortgage, your home is going to be the safest place for you and that’s where we want the residents of Santa Fe County to be.”

Any housing assistance the county provides goes directly to a person’s landlord or mortgage company. The maximum amount of assistance someone could receive is $7,500 per household, Jordan Barela, deputy director of housing operations for Santa Fe County, said. That means the county could serve at least 266 households if everyone used the maximum assistance amount.

“Some of the initial checks that we’re processing have been for just $2,800,” he said. “I did review an application today where somebody was actually in arrears almost $13,000.”

Since there wasn’t much data on how much money was needed, it’s kind of a guessing game to see how far this money will go, he said. It’s safe to say, though, demand for housing assistance has increased.

All grants are distributed on a first-come-first-served basis and, as of Wednesday, there had been 32 applications and 12 relief approvals. Barela said he expects applications to increase as more people become aware of the program.

A unique aspect of this assistance is that it can go toward future rent and mortgage payments, as well as back payments. If a household is “cost burdened,” meaning they’re spending more than 30% of their income on housing, it could qualify for future payments.

“The whole idea behind this is to prevent a housing crisis in the long run,” he said.

Since the pandemic began, Barela said about 15%-18% of housing authority participants have asked for rental adjustments due to COVID-19. He said he anticipates this percentage, if not greater, to be reflected in the general community.

Even though there are eviction moratoriums and mortgage forbearance, those payments still don’t go away, Barela said. When moratoriums are eventually lifted, those payments will be due and people could be evicted at that time.

“That would push particularly low-income people out of their homes and onto the streets,” he said.

If people are unsure whether they qualify for assistance, Barela encourages them to apply anyway. He said there have been applicants who weren’t sure if they qualified, but did. Staff members can help people with their application, and answer questions in both English and Spanish.