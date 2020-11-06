GOP fails to crack ‘blue wall’ of northern NM

Copyright © 2020 Albuquerque Journal

Rural New Mexico provided lots of success to conservative candidates in the 2020 general election, especially in southern portions of the state where some Republican candidates managed to flip legislative seats once held by moderate Democrats.

However, legislative seats in northern New Mexico – urban and rural – remained reliably Democratic once all votes were counted.

From Santa Fe to Española and from Las Vegas to Taos, Democrats won seats in both the state House of Representatives and state Senate, often by large margins.

Such was the case for Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo, defeating his opponent Diamantina Prado Storment of Chama with 68% of the vote for Senate District 5. Richard Martinez, the conservative Democrat who has held the seat since 2001, lost his primary bid to Jaramillo.

“I was just so impressed by the numbers and so thankful for everyone who voted for me,” Jaramillo said.

He was not the only Rio Arriba Democrat with a big victory on Election Day. Roger Montoya, a community organizer from Velarde, also succeeded in his bid for Representative District 40, finishing 14 percentage points above his opponent, Española City Councilor Justin Salazar-Torrez.

Montoya pointed to his decades of organizing and activism in the Española Valley as the reason behind his convincing win.

“I think maturity and a platform based on actual accomplishments means a lot, especially at this time,” he said.

At one time, Montoya’s campaign received national media attention, due to a revelation he had starred in adult films in the 1980s. The New Mexico Republican Party called on Montoya to drop out of the race once the news broke.

However, rather than hurt his candidacy, Montoya said all the added attention was a benefit. It was covered in outlets across the nation and he raised $50,000 in four days, a large sum for a state representative race.

“They were desperate to throw anything at me,” Montoya said of Republicans. “And I don’t hold bad feelings. On a personal level, I’m relieved.”

Salazar-Torrez said he had no comment on the matter. He did, however, say that he knew running as a Republican in a traditional Democratic stronghold would be an uphill battle.

“District 40 is more Democrat than anything,” he said, adding that even he was a Democrat until two weeks before declaring his candidacy.

Democrats also managed to win much closer races. Incumbents Matthew McQueen and Liz Stefanics, both of whom have large rural districts that extend into the Santa Fe area, fended off their Republican challengers, with McQueen garnering 52% of the vote.

“Not everyone agrees with me and not everyone’s gonna vote for me,” McQueen said. “But I think people recognize that I’m working for (District 50).”

McQueen also said he does not agree that there’s a political urban/rural divide in New Mexico, as some have suggested following the 2020 election cycle. Republicans saw big wins in the state’s southern rural areas.

Rep. Christine Chandler of Los Alamos won convincingly with a 22 percentage point win over Republican David Hampton, securing reelection in an area that was once a Republican stronghold until the election of Stephanie Garcia Richard in 2012.

As far as what winners will focus on when the next Legislative Session begins in January, education, housing and access to broadband were at the top of many lists.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced most school districts in the state to maintain virtual learning environments to curb the spread of the virus. Remote learning has also highlighted the lack of internet connectivity in many rural parts of the state.

“Some school districts have older equipment, older computers, which sometimes is not enough for distance learning,” said Ambrose Castellano, a Las Vegas Democrat who won his bid for State Representative District 70.

But Kristine Ortez, an El Prado resident who won in House District 42, said Democrats in northern New Mexico are hardly a monolith when it comes their political beliefs.

“Just because we’re all Democrat doesn’t mean we’re all the same type of Democrat,” Ortez said. “There’s lots of different perspectives.”

In most cases, Democrats significantly out-raised Republican opponents. Some Republicans, such as House District 50 candidate Christina Estrada, have said large Republican donors often hesitate to donate to races in northern New Mexico, where GOP candidates often have difficulty winning.

The next legislative session will start on Jan. 19 and continue until March 20.