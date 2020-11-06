Gonzales: Lobos are more ready to face Hawaii in Game 2

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales expects to see “vast improvement” from his football team in its Saturday game against Hawaii after losing 38-21 at San Jose State on Oct. 31.

The Lobos’ growth won’t necessarily come from watching game tape and identifying mistakes. Gonzales sees it stemming from a week of full-contact, full-team practices in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to Monday, UNM had practiced fully 11 times, Gonzales said, and went through three scrimmages. The Lobos paused activities after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus and then when COVID-19 positive cases numbers grew to record-breaking status day by day, they never returned to full practices.

UNM moved its operations to Las Vegas this week because in Albuquerque the Lobos would be required to quarantine for days after their game in California. They also would be relegated to groups no larger than five due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the public health order.

Gonzales told the Lobos to be aggressive and physical during practices this week at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“The vibe that we want our kids to have is: whatever happens, it’s no big deal,” Gonzales said. His reference is to dealing with the potential stress of dealing with all the challenges during an unprecedented season during the pandemic. “It’s the same thing if you give up a big play in a game. You gotta be able to brush it off and move on to the next one because it ain’t stoppin’. Right now with this pandemic we’re facing, the world is changing by the minute, and it ain’t stoppin’.”

The Lobos need their defense to improve. Last week, UNM gave up 579 total yards, including 481 passing yards.

The Lobos were without projected starters and defensive backs Nico Bolden (6-foot-3, 207 pounds, redshirt junior), Michael LoVett (6-0, 185, Sr.), Tony Collier (5-11, 170, Sr.) and Donte Martin (5-10, 179, redshirt soph.).

Bolden, UNM’s Lobo back in the 3-3-5 defense, and cornerbacks Collier and LoVett missed the game because they were either in quarantine or isolation, Gonzales said. Players who test positive are required for isolation; players identified in contact tracing are required for quarantine for 14 days.

Bolden, LoVett and Collier made the trip to Hawaii and will play against the Rainbow Warriors (1-1). Martin is academically ineligible for the Lobos’ first two games.