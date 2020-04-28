MWC looks to redo hoops schedules for this season

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

With opening day of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I basketball season now 18 days away, the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s and women’s basketball teams still have no non-conference games scheduled.

And that 18-game conference schedule the Mountain West released last month? That’s out the window now, too, as the league’s coaches and athletic directors are expected to push through revamped 20-game league schedules for both men and women, a source told the Journal on Friday.

The effort is aimed both at giving teams having trouble scheduling non-conference games at least two more league games to count on. But likely it is to also specifically to address financial, logistical and health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to take a toll on college football scheduling and athletic department budgets nationwide.

Attempts to get anyone in the Mountain West league office to comment on the new schedule Friday were unsuccessful, but the move was confirmed by a source outside of New Mexico who is connected with a team in the league. It also was reported by at least three other news sources by Friday evening.

The new 20-game format is expected to follow a format to be used this season by several low-major conferences – including New Mexico State’s Western Athletic Conference – that will have teams playing two games in a three-day span against the same opponent at the same location.

While there is no getting around the competitive imbalance this will create without teams playing the usual home-and-home format, the reality is the setup cuts down on travel costs and COVID risks. There will be just five road trips in league play – 10 games at the gym of five opposing schools and 10 games in which a team will host the league’s other five schools.

It is unclear what the days of the week games will be scheduled, how that will affect the new league TV contract with CBS Sports and Fox Sports, or when the new schedule will be released.

LOBOS SCHEDULING: The NCAA allows for up to 27 games this season. If the Mountain West will shift to a 20-game league schedule, that leaves just seven for non-conference games.

Still, UNM’s men’s program has none signed – not even the two rivalry games with NMSU as the Aggies are in the same boat of uncertainty.

Neither UNM nor any opposing team can sign a game contract with any certainty about it ever happening in New Mexico. And the Lobos can’t even give a confident “yes” to road games at the moment; the state’s public health order currently required any out-of-state travel to be accompanied by a 14-day quarantine period upon returning to the state.

This week, the Lobos tried a plan to move practices to the “green” county of Torrance where they were practicing at Moriarty High School, but Tripp Stelnicki, Communications Director for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said that is in violation of the “COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports” guidelines that the state drafted that would allow college teams to be exempt from state health orders, so long as the COVID case count in their county doesn’t rise to a certain level – a level Bernalillo County is easily past.

“Traveling to a ‘green county’ to practice is not allowed,” Stelnicki wrote in an email to the Journal.

“The goal is to stop spread, not travel and potentially cause spread.”

LOGAN PADGETT NOW ELIGIBLE: Lobos walk-on Logan Padgett, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward who transferred from Samford where he started eight games last year, was granted an immediate eligibility waiver by the NCAA and can play whenever the Lobos do get on the court.

He is the son of new assistant coach Scott Padgett, who was Samford’s head coach last season.