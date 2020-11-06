Delivery alert

Man struck, severely injured in NE ABQ crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Friday, November 6th, 2020 at 9:48pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said the crash occurred near Cherokee and Carlisle NE, just south of Comanche.

He said the man is in critical condition and Carlisle is closed in both directions as police investigate.

