Man struck, severely injured in NE ABQ crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said the crash occurred near Cherokee and Carlisle NE, just south of Comanche.

He said the man is in critical condition and Carlisle is closed in both directions as police investigate.

