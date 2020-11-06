Report: Game and Fish elk licenses favor non-residents

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico’s elk hunting license program favors out-of-state residents more than programs in other states, according to a Legislative Finance Committee evaluation of the Department of Game and Fish.

LFC Director David Abbey told lawmakers during last week’s committee meeting that the 41-page evaluation also suggests ways for Game and Fish “to coordinate more effectively with other natural resource agencies.”

The public draw lottery system for elk licenses gives preference to state residents, who also receive cheaper tags.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

“However, New Mexico programs to incentivize private landowners to manage their lands to benefit wildlife counteract that preference,” the report said.

The Elk Private Land Use System (EPLUS) gives hunting vouchers to enrolled landowners, who can use them or sell them. In 2019, 76% of landowner vouchers were sold to out-of-state hunters.

New Mexico allocates a larger percentage of elk licenses to private landowners compared with Colorado and Utah.

“This decreases the number of licenses available to the public at large through the already highly competitive lottery,” the report said, adding that landowner enrollment requirements are less stringent than other states.

About 78,000 hunters applied for 22,000 New Mexico elk licenses in 2019.

Nonresident elk hunters also affect population monitoring. Only 66% of hunters who bought private lands elk licenses reported their kill to Game and Fish, compared with 92% of public draw hunters.

Game and Fish revenue comes from permits and licenses, as well as taxes on hunting and fishing equipment.

A bill that died in the 2011 Legislature would have combined Game and Fish into the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. The report said the Legislature may want to reconsider a comprehensive natural resources department.

“We will continue to look for and take advantage of opportunities to collaborate that benefit the wildlife, wild lands and citizens of New Mexico,” Game and Fish Director Michael Sloane wrote in an Oct. 27 letter to the LFC.

Game and Fish will address the recommendations at a future LFC meeting.