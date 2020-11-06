Police: Obelisk protesters organized on Facebook

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

In the days prior to the protest, police say that Schweitzer and others posted protest plans on the “Northern NM SURJ” Facebook page. As of Friday, many of the posts concerning the obelisk protests had been deleted from the page.

The 152-year-old obelisk has long been viewed by some as a symbol of oppression of Native Americans. While originally dedicated to Union soldiers who fought Civil War battles in New Mexico, an inscription at the base of the spire once honored the “heroes” who died in battles against “savage Indians.” The word “savage” was chiseled away by an unknown Native American man in the 1970s.

A post believed to have been from Schweitzer called for “critical mass” for the Oct. 12 protest and said, “let’s follow through on the original ask” and “meet the demands of Native folx.”

The post also told people to bring “clothes that obscure identity,” and asked for medics and security to be present.

On police surveillance footage, Schweitzer can be seen handing out rope, chains and other items to protesters. She also appears to be the first person to lie down across wooden beams city workers were using to build a barrier around the monument, preventing the workers from continuing their work.

As soon as she laid across the boards, several other protesters began following suit, police body camera footage shows. As police attempted to arrest Schweitzer, she began screaming and threw herself on the ground. Other protesters rushed in and laid down on top of her.

Schweitzer is also seen screaming at police and holding on to Witt, who police say threw a metal gate at the obelisk.

After the obelisk was torn down, Witt spray painted the base of monument with the words “land back,” according to arrest reports. At one point, Witt was handcuffed by police, but he was let go after demonstrators swarmed officers and retreated.

Capt. Anthony Tapia of the Santa Fe Police Department said police weren’t aware that protesters were organizing prior to the Oct. 12 demonstration. He said police became aware of the Facebook group after the protest.