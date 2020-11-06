Police: Obelisk protesters organized on Facebook

SANTA FE – Recent arrest records show a possible conspiracy by a Facebook group to tear down the obelisk at the center of Santa Fe’s historic Plaza ahead of the Indigenous Peoples Day protest. According to criminal complaints filed against three people charged this week with the destruction of the obelisk, postings on the Facebook page called for a “day of action” and following through on an “original ask.”
Dawn Furlong, 46, of Santa Fe, Lily Schweitzer, 33, of Philadelphia, and Ryan Witt, 29, of Maryland, were recently charged for their role in the obelisk protests. Each was charged with conspiracy, as well as criminal damage to property over $1,000, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Furlong and Witt were also charged with unauthorized graffiti over $1,000. They are scheduled for a first appearance in magistrate court in Santa Fe on Nov. 19.
Schweitzer and Witt were charged Wednesday and charges against Furlong came on Friday. Furlong was identified as one of the people pulling on a rope that toppled the obelisk and writing graffiti on a piece of plywood.
