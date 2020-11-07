Delivery alert

Let’s find our common ground, people

By Evalinda Walrack / Santa Fe Resident
Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 12:05am

What are we doing? Why are we growing further and further apart as friends, as family, as communities and as a country? First and foremost, we are all Americans. That fundamentally means we are a complex, diverse mix of people with complex and diverse opinions, which, thankfully, we are able to express to our heart’s content – except around friends and family, apparently. Oh, but let’s take a minute to reflect on the actual heart of it all.

We live in a democracy. A blessing for sure. A democracy is designed to represent all spectrums of a population. There are always extremes, but the majority of people are somewhere in the middle. That is true now. All sides in a democracy must have a voice. It is the responsibility and mandate of our representatives to sit down together to come to reasonable compromises. That is how democracies work. …

Our wants seem to be quite universal:

• A fair and equitable wage so we can support ourselves and our families

• Equal opportunities for a first-class education for our children in a safe environment.

• Safety in our homes, our community and our country

• Access to health care that won’t bankrupt our families

• Strong infrastructure that helps keep us safe and promotes a strong economic network

• Fair and equitable laws supported by fair and equitable justice

• Security in our times of weakness, whether it be sickness or disability

• Secure retirements, security of our contributions to the Social Security and Medicare systems

Most of us are on the same page. We are not the extreme right or the extreme left. We just aren’t.

The divisiveness that apparently keeps the media going 24 hours a day, and the politicians who are empowered by it in office, is not who we are. I am not a liberal socialist and most of you are not white supremacists. We are Americans.

Have your opinion and vote for your representatives, but in order for us to keep our beloved United States of America, we must demand that our elected representatives work with all sides as a democracy. Just like we need to talk and compromise as a family and a community, we need to as a country. Let’s come together on the things that really matter to us and unite us, because that is the real heart of America.

