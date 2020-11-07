Natural inspiration: New Mexico’s arid climate galvanized two women to create a hair and body company to fight the elements

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sharing the issues of troubled skin and scalp was the spark Asia Muhammad and Kia Kennedy needed to do something about it.

The arid desert climate of the greater Albuquerque area physically took its toll on the women.

Muhammad was diagnosed with skin lupus and eczema. To add injury to insult, her hair also began falling out. Kia’s skin and hair were also reacting negatively to the central New Mexico environment.

The women’s suffering inspired them to create Elle Naturalle, a natural hair and body product line.

“We started doing our own homework and started researching oils that would actually benefit without the alcohol, without the parabens, without the other additives that would actually contradict the purpose of moisturizing our hair,” Kennedy said. “Asia and I started researching different oils. We were looking for the best of the best. The most natural we could find that would benefit hair growth, that would benefit strengthening of the hair, (end) dryness.”

The first item of the blossoming product line was the Light Hair & Body Oil. The oil can be used on the scalp and skin to hydrate and moisturize, while reducing dryness and itchiness. It also strengthens hair and protects it from heat damage from flat irons and curling wands. The hair line is made for all hair types.

Elle Naturalle has grown to include Hair Mylk Condition Detangle & Leave, Cleansing Conditioner, Body Brule Mon Mélange body butter, Hand & Body Moisturizer, facial masques and sugar scrubs. It recently launched its men’s body butter line that includes scents of cashmere, wool, suede and leather.

All of the products are handmade by Muhammad and Kennedy, and are cruelty-free. The moisturizers, facial masques and sugar scrubs can be made to order for customers with certain allergies or fragrance preferences to include no scent.

Elle Naturalle also carries soaps by The Soap Works that include an exfoliating pumice soap and a sea salt soap, as well as a coal tar soap that helps clear acne prone skin and calm inflammation such as razor bumps.

Muhammad swears by the creamy clay soap which contains Bentonite clay and cleared her eczema.

The company’s pride and joy is its 2nd Skyn Care featuring Sun 2 Skyn and Earth 2 Skyn facial serums. The serums were named after Muhammad’s and Kennedy’s first names with Asia meaning “sun” and Kia meaning “Earth.”

Sun 2 Skyn serum’s star ingredients include organic rooibos extract, calendula, white tea and lavender extracts, evening primrose oil, organic olive oil, borage oil and rosehip oil, as well as an array of essential and fragrance oils. The anti-inflammatory serum improves skin elasticity, reduces fine lines and wrinkles and balances skin tone.

Earth 2 Skyn is an antioxidant facial serum that contains vitamin C, vitamin B3, vitamin A, evening primrose oil, carrot seed oil and an array of essential and fragrance oils. It promotes collagen production, repairs sun damage, scars and other skin trauma as well as firms skin.

Elle Naturalle has a steady following that has allowed the company to keep its head above water during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Muhammad and Kennedy had to exclusively sell their products through the Elle Naturalle website ellenaturalle.com, as well as at small vendor events following COVID-19 safe practices and adhering to the state’s health order. The goal of the events limited to about four vendors is to keep small businesses in business.

Muhammad also works for Verizon and has been with the company 16 years. She also owns another business outside of Elle Naturalle. Kennedy has worked for the state for the past seven years. She also runs a Christian-faith based marriage ministry with her husband.

No matter how long their days are the women find time to make products for their Elle Naturalle line from scratch and one day hope they can fully dedicate their time to their product line.

“We take great pride in making it,” Muhammad said. “We have a story behind why we came up with it and we want our customers, our future customers and future clients to experience exactly what we would want and we want the full experience from the time that they walk in the door to the time they leave we want them to know that we care about their hair, their skin… We want to make sure that they know that we’re putting our favorite things in our products.”