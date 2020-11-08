Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Local company helping communities in need

By Journal Staff Report
Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at 12:02am

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nature-focused beauty company is donating a portion of its sales to the Aga Khan Development Network to help empower communities in need.

Usafii, the company created by Dr. Sharmin Dharas offers cruelty-free products while also investing in and empowering local communities. A portion of all Usafii proceeds goes to the AKDN, supporting initiatives to alleviate poverty and improve gender equality. Usafii has donated more than $3,500 to AKDN.

“Established in 1967, the Aga Khan Foundation brings together human, financial, and technical resources to address the challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalized communities in the world,” according to a Usafii press release.

Local beauty line Usafii offers therapeutic products made with turmeric and coconut oils. (Courtesy of Usafii Beauty)

Usafii, came to fruition when Dharas began creating a natural product in the living room of her Albuquerque home to help relieve the body aches and pains of her aging father. Dharas discovered through her research that coconut oil can provide therapeutic relief when mixed with turmeric oil. Coconut is now a base ingredient for Usafii’s products.

Usafii means purity in Swahili and the product line is free of artificial fragrances, parabens, silicone, and SLS. Its signature product is the Turmeric & Cinnamon Lip Balm, crafted with Moroccan cinnamon, turmeric, beeswax, and vitamin E. It is free of additives such as petroleum jelly and castor oil. The lip balm is 100% natural and made in the United States. The company also offers a Turmeric hair elixir to nourish hair and moisturize the scalp.

Usafii’s ethically-sourced and manufactured skin products are available at usafii.com.

Subscribe now! Albuquerque Journal limited-time offer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com or Contact the writer.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |