Local company helping communities in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local nature-focused beauty company is donating a portion of its sales to the Aga Khan Development Network to help empower communities in need.

Usafii, the company created by Dr. Sharmin Dharas offers cruelty-free products while also investing in and empowering local communities. A portion of all Usafii proceeds goes to the AKDN, supporting initiatives to alleviate poverty and improve gender equality. Usafii has donated more than $3,500 to AKDN.

“Established in 1967, the Aga Khan Foundation brings together human, financial, and technical resources to address the challenges faced by the poorest and most marginalized communities in the world,” according to a Usafii press release.

Usafii, came to fruition when Dharas began creating a natural product in the living room of her Albuquerque home to help relieve the body aches and pains of her aging father. Dharas discovered through her research that coconut oil can provide therapeutic relief when mixed with turmeric oil. Coconut is now a base ingredient for Usafii’s products.

Usafii means purity in Swahili and the product line is free of artificial fragrances, parabens, silicone, and SLS. Its signature product is the Turmeric & Cinnamon Lip Balm, crafted with Moroccan cinnamon, turmeric, beeswax, and vitamin E. It is free of additives such as petroleum jelly and castor oil. The lip balm is 100% natural and made in the United States. The company also offers a Turmeric hair elixir to nourish hair and moisturize the scalp.

Usafii’s ethically-sourced and manufactured skin products are available at usafii.com.

